Meet Neha Thakur, 17-Year-Old Farmer’s Daughter Who Just Won Silver at Asian Games 2023

Neha Thakur scripted history as she bagged silver home in sailing at Asian Games 2023. To know about the 17-year-old, we have researched her journey, from where she started and became this inspiring force for youth.

On September 26, Neha Thakur scripted history by securing India’s first-ever medal in sailing at the Asian Games held in Ningbo, China. She bagged a silver medal by 32 points in the girl’s dinghy ILCA-4 event consisting of 11 races. Her commendable win made India proud as secured the second position in the tournament right behind Thailand’s gold medalist Noppassorn Khunboonjan. Meanwhile, let us get into the history of the Asian Games winner, from where she started to how this inspiring champ landed in the field of sailing.

Who is Neha Thakur? An Indian Sailor to Win Silver at Asian Games 2023

Neha is only 17 years old and is a rising sailor who completed her education from the National Sailing School, Bhopal. She is the daughter of a farmer in Madhya Pradesh and lives in Amlataj village, Hatpipalia Tehsil, Dewas district. She has won significant achievements, securing 6th place at the 2022 World Championships and 4th place at the 2021 World Championships.

Great performance by Neha Thakur who represented India in the Girl’s Dinghy – ILCA 4 category. Hearty congratulations on winning the SILVER MEDAL at the #AsianGames2022

A good beginning as this is India’s 1st medal in Sailing!#Cheer4India #JeetegaBharat 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/z3FYHPraHt — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 26, 2023

Also, her incredible dedication and relentless hard work helped her win the bronze medal at the Asian Sailing Championship in Abu Dhabi in March last year. The achievement not only gave her wide recognition but also secured a coveted spot at the Asian Games. She narrowly beat Keira Marrie Carlyle of Singapore, who had to settle for bronze.

Her exceptional performance not only brought a spotlight on her as a rising star but also gave a historic moment for Indian sailing as she represented the country on the international stage. She serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the country and we can’t wait to see the 17-year-old sailor next with her remarkable achievements.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

