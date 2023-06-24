Home

Nina Curtis prepared an exceptional feast for State Dinner between PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden. Here's everything you need to know about the plant-based chef:

The State Dinner between PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden was an exceptional vegetarian meal at a pavilion on the South Lawn on June 22, 2023. Nina Curtis, a plant-based chef based in Sacramento, has been invited to serve as the event’s guest chef and will work alongside White House executive chef Cris Comerford and executive pastry chef Susie Morrison to create this remarkable cuisine.

WHO IS NINA CURTIS, A PLANT-BASED CHEF?

Chef Nina Curtis is a pioneer and well-known name in the vegan cuisine world. She has spent more than 20 years honing her plant-based cooking skills. Nina, who is renowned for her illuminating talks on nutrition, health, and the art of making complete plant-based meals, has designed wellness training courses and run multiple kitchens to gather beautiful seed-to-table recipes and develop a plant-based gourmet experience.

NINA CURTIS SERVES AN EXQUISITE VEGAN MENU FOR STATE DINNER

#WATCH | Guest Chef Nina Curtis gives details on the State Dinner that will be hosted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “…We are very excited that India is leading efforts to celebrate the international year of millet. We have incorporated marinated millets into our menu” she… pic.twitter.com/Ts0Smq6TN7 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

The dishes on the menu include stuffed portobello mushrooms, rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake, lemon-dill yoghurt sauce, summer squash, crisped millet cakes, marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad, and tangy avocado sauce.

CHEF NINA CURTIS, ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Notably, Chef Nina Curtis has been on major television networks and is regularly requested to talk as a guest speaker at prestigious culinary conferences around the country.

Chef Curtis put together and educated a skilled staff in this position, managing front and back-of-the-house operations to provide delicious and nutritional plant-based meals to staff members and visitors at the Adventist Health Corporate headquarters. She also oversaw educational programs that were centred on whole plant-based meals, giving presentations that encouraged colleagues and visitors to adopt these healthful dietary choices, which received excellent feedback.

The lavish feast for the State Dinner was curated by US First Lady Jill Biden, special guest chef Nina Curtis and White House cooks, according to ANI.

