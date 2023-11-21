Home

Meet Nisha, a Visually Impaired Woman Whose Job is to Detect Breast Cancer

Nisha is a trained professional who helps to detect breast cancer symptoms that may get unnoticed sometimes.

Breast cancer is a common disease that is responsible for claiming millions of lives every year across the globe. There are various ways to, signs and symptoms to detect breast cancer but sometimes some things may get unnoticed. Nisha, works at a hospital and helps in bridging that gap. She is visually impaired and works as medical tactile examiner (MTE) and can detect what those with vision may often miss.

After an eight-month training period, Nisha was hired by CK Birla Hospital in Punjabi Bagh in its oncology department where she works from 9 am to 5 pm, detecting breast cancer in women visiting for a checkup.

Tactile Breast Examination, is a unique technique that uses the highly developed sensory skills of visually impaired women for manual breast health screening. Using a standard system based on Braille strips, MTEs are trained to conduct safe, repeatable, and accurate clinical breast examinations without any radiation or side effects.

