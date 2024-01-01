Meet Nisha Singh, Nita Ambani’s Personal Makeup Artist Who Charges THIS Much For One Look – Can You Afford?

Home

Nisha Singh, a celebrity makeup artist, is currently taking Bollywood by storm with her top-notch work. She has worked with several A-listers in the Industry with an experience of 10 years.

In the field of glitz and glam, looking exceptionally gorgeous tops the list. Well, the credit goes to the entire team which puts all the effort into making the actor or actress look stunning. In the world of showbiz, hair and makeup artists hold a prominent role in the styling department. Well, one such new-age famous MUA is Nisha Singh, who has over a decade of experience and has collaborated with some of the Biggest Bollywood celebrities.

Nisha also collaborates closely with Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s wife. One of her exceptional works includes crafting Nita Ambani’s graceful and stunning look in a banarsi saree at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). She also opened up about how she felt while beautifying her for the mega event, “Working with Nita Ambani was an extraordinary experience. Although I was excited to collaborate with her, I also felt nervous given her impressive accomplishments and her recent launch of NMACC, which she describes as her dream. As a trained classical dancer and artist, she is a woman of substance. Despite my initial nervousness, I thoroughly enjoyed working with her. The result was fantastic, and Nita Ma’am was pleased with the outcome. I would relish the opportunity to work with her again in the future.”

MEET NISHA SINGH, A CELEBRITY MUA RISING IN BOLLYWOOD

Born and brought up in Birsangar, Nishi is currently living in Mumbai. She has trained herself in makeup and hair styling for 7 years. Moreover, she has collaborated with several well-known Bollywood personalities like Gauri Khan, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Athiya Shetty, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar, Malavika Mohanan, Raashi Khanna, Mrunal Thakur and amongst others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nishi Singh (@nishisingh_muah)

Nisha Singh’s maternal grandfather Ramlakhan Singh was an employee at Tata Motors. Her father Ajay Kumar, on the other hand, was a government school teacher. Both are retired now. According to Nisha’s LinkedIn Page, she has experience as a member of the flight crew at Kingfisher Airlines. She has been collaborating closely with Bollywood A-listers for more than 10 years; to her credit are films like Dhadak, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Prithviraj Chauhan, Ghost Stories, etc.

Nisha truly believes that her growing knowledge and personalised approach to each artist have helped her expand the business. Moreover, she has above 30K followers on Instagram and shares posts of each of her celeb clients on social media. According to Wedding Bazaar, Nishi Singh charges more than Rs 30,000 for every client.

