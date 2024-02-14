Home

Meet Nivedita Jha, Real-Life Journalist and Inspiration Behind Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Bhakshak’

Nivedita Jha is the inspiration behind Vaishali Singh's character. Here is all about the real life journalist who was played by Bhumi Pednekar in her latest OTT release 'Bhakshak'.

Bhumi Pednekar‘s ‘Bhakshak is the latest story making waves on OTT. This gripping yet harrowing narrative of a journalist unearthing and busting a racket will keep you hooked until the end. Bhumi essayed the role of Vaishali Singh, a journalist on a mission. Vaishali Singh’s character is not just another fiction written for film, it is based on the life of real-life journalist Nivedita Jha.

Very much the like the real-life character, Vaishali Singh is a passionate journalist with an unwavering and deterring spirit. Despite all the odds that came her way, he fought till the very end to make a case.

Who is Nivedita Jha, Inspiration For Vaishali Singh in Bhakshak?

Nivedita Jha is a journalist and now a poet as well. Journalism is all about bringing the the voices that need to be heard. And in this story, Nivedita, aka Vaishali, essayed the role of what a true journalist looks like.

Hailing from Patna, Bihar, Nivedita used to work in Navbharat Times. Later, she started working independently. Back in 2018, a TATA Institute of Social Sciences report revealed that few shelter homes in Bihar may have turned into places where minors were physically and sexually abused. Whilst digging facts and numbers, Nivedita filed a PIL again these hubs in Muzzafranagar.

Eventually, she dug more evidence and finally, the plea landed in Patna High Court in July 2018. However, instead of hoping for justice, there was a complete blanket ban Muzaffarnagar coverage.

Since then, Nivedita has occupied significant roles, serving as the Bihar Working Journalist Union president, acting as the Bihar President of the National Forum for Indian Women, and presiding over the Bihar Chapter of South Asian Women In Media.

Her journey since then has paved the way for her success. Later, she authored a book on social discrimination against girls in Bihar and Jharkhand.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.