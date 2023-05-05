Home

Women

Meet Oorbee Roy, Awe-Inspiring ‘Aunty’ Who Skateboards in Sarees

Who says wearing a saree and running around is not easy? Take a look at the 'Aunty' who skateboards her way through life in beautiful sarees and how.

Aunty Skates skateboarding her way through life!

A bloom of flowers, positive vibes and a backyard filled with dreams is where lies the inspiring spirit of Aunty Skates. Yes, you read that right. Oorbee Roy a.k.a Aunty Skates is a 47-year-old Indian woman living her best life in Toronto, Canada. For the unversed, Roy is a skater and not just another skater but a South Asian mother who skates in sarees (Say whaa!?) She has her own Tik Tok account and caters to an audience of over a million people. Her Instagram account also goes by the name, ‘Aunty Skates.’ Showing her skills and following her dreams, she is changing perceptions all around.

Right from the name of her social media handles to the way she is inspiring not just women but everyone around it is just awe-inspiring as curious it is.

Before we take a deeper insight into her journey, first things first, it is imperative to watch a glimpse of the viral video that made her famous. Aunty skates skating her way through rings of her life wearing a saree!

WATCH AUNTY SKATES FLAUNTING HER TRICKS IN SAREE

OORBEE ROY AND HER TRYST WITH SKATES

Living her usual life in Toronto, our believed Aunty Skates has experienced her share of ups and downs. Her story is rooted in the beauty of simplicity and how organically she build the aura around her. The first, and but usual, question is – how did it all begin?

“I started skateboarding at the age of 43 so I could spend more time with my kids! But, I never realized how much skateboarding would change my life for the better!, Says Roy.

Oorbee Roy, now a 47-year-old woman lives with her husband and two kids in Toronto. She hails from a community of skaters and her husband and children too indulge in skating rings. It will not be completely wrong to say, that it all started from the backyard that evolved into this big perspective-ringing change.

Roy took proper lessons in skateboarding and grew herself from those memorable yet painful attempts. In an interview with Mashable, she said, “I tried to drop in, and I fell immediately on my bum, and it hurt. And I was like, ‘This is awesome!'” Roy remembered. “It was liberating.”

Cue song : Joy of little things in life :

We can truly see what liberating for her must mean.

AUNTY SKATES BREAKS STEREOTYPES AND HOW!

Let’s talk about the name first. Quit intriguing right? It did pique our interest at least. The name ‘Aunty Skates’ is an identity Roy associates with. Oorbee Roy is a South Asian woman from India where áunty’is a commonly used word. If we go by the societal schema, “aunties” are ascribed to being gossipy, conservative and very judgemental with pokey noses and Roy subverts the idea with her A game.

She started putting out videos of her skateboarding wearing a saree. And that was another point that made people stop, look and admire. Sarees are traditional Indian clothing that is also believed to be a little restrictive when it comes to performing athletic activities. There is only so much you may do wearing a saree, but Roy is here to subvert it all.

“If I’m out there, as an Indian woman in my 40’s skateboarding, that representation matters,”Mashable quoted Roy.

Today, Roy has inspired and continues to influence several individuals. She is the epitome of the phrase- age is just a number. Two digits cannot confine or typecast one in a box, it your heart and spirit that matters. Unless, given a shot, how to know what liberates us.

From what started as a way to strengthen a connect with her kids, she is now empowering everyone around her.

Go Aunty Skates!

