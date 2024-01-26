Home

Meet Parbati Baruah, India’s First Female Elephant Mahout Among 34 Padma Shri Awardees

Parbati Baruah, the 'Queen of Elephants' has been honoured with prestigious Padma Shri award at the age of 67. Her unwavering contribution to elephant conservation truly stand outs among the various wildlife enthusiasts.

The Padma Awards 2024 were announced on Republic Day eve on Thursday night. Parbati Baruah, India’s first female elephant mahout, affectionately known as Hastir Kanya (daughter of elephant) has been honoured with Padma Shri Award for Social Welfare (Animal Welfare). The 67-year-old’s compassion towards wildlife and also her bravery to go into such a field makes her one of the most selfless women alive.

Parbati Baruah, India’s First Female Elephant Mahout, Gets Padma Shri 2024

Parbati Baruah was born into one of the royal families of Asam. Owning an elephant in the olden days was a sign of status among rich families. But beyond that, Parbati felt a very close connection with the elephants and spent most of her time domesticating and training elephants. At the age of 14, She was introduced to the field of elephant management by her late father Prakritish Chandra Barua. The royal family had 40 elephants.

Baruah was involved in many activities which improved the living conditions of elephants. She first domesticated an elephant in Kochugaon forest (Assam) at the age of 14. She independently tamed 14 wild elephants by MELA SHIKAR (1975 to 1978) in the forests of Assam (Darrang and Kochugaon) and North Bengal (Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling). She even helped the forest officers in the treatment and nursing of the newly tamed elephants.

Parbati Baruah ‘Queen of Elephants’ Immense Contribution Towards Wildlife

Baruah assisted the West Bengal Forest Department in March 2000 in organising training for the Mahouts and field staff working for the elephant census. Her immense contribution got her the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) award, “Global 500 – Roll of Honour” in 1989 for the welfare and management of both wild and captive elephants. The Government of Assam felicitated her as the “Honorary Chief Elephant Warden of Assam” for her lifetime work for lifetime work for Elephants on 11 January 2003.

Parbati Barua has contributed to many popular articles and papers on elephants in English, Bengali and Assamese. She is also a performer of the Goalparan Folk Dance. She has participated in various cultural programs in various places in India. Barua is the only woman elephant catcher who has successfully trained the Mankiller elephants. She is also a member of the Asian Elephant Specialist Group of the I.C.U.N. and “Man- Elephant Conflict” Task Force of Government of Assam.

Parbati Barua came to the limelight after the BBC produced the documentary Queen of Elephants based on her life, along with the companion book by Mark Shand. Her unwavering determination and substantial contribution to elephant conservation has earned her the prestigious Padma Shri award at the age of 67.

