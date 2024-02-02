Home

Meet Radha Raturi, Uttarakhand's First Female Chief Secretary Who Was Once a Journalist

Meet Radha Raturi, Uttarakhand’s First Female Chief Secretary Who Was Once a Journalist

Successfully passing the UPSC Civil Services Exam usually takes many years of hard work, with candidates trying 3 to 4 attempts to become IAS, IPS, or IFS officers. Remarkably, IAS Radha Raturi managed to do it on her first attempt in 1988 and has now become the first woman Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand.

Radha Raturi, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer from the 1988 batch, has been appointed as the first woman chief secretary of Uttarakhand. She is the first woman to hold the top administrative post in the state, replacing Sukhbir Singh Sandhu whose tenure ended on Wednesday. An order was issued immediately on the same day asking Raturi to take the charge immediately.

Journalism to IAS Officer, Radha Raturi Becomes Uttarakhand’s First Woman Chief Secretary

Married to Anil Ratrui, retired from the Indian Police Service (IPS) as the Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) in November 2020. Additionally, her father served as a civil servant. With a background in journalism, IAS Raturi entered the civil services with a passion for making a difference. She did her graduation from Mumbai in History Honours in 1985. She also did her master’s in mass communication. She did an MA in Public Personnel Management at Osmania University. Later, she worked briefly as a journalist in the Bombay edition of The Indian Express and then for India Today.

Throughout her long administrative career, Raturu has held various crucial positions, including the role of District Magistrate in Dehradun. Notably, she stands out as one of the rare individuals who successfully cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam in all her attempts. Her journey began in 1985, immediately after her graduation, when she secured a position in the Indian Information Service (1986 batch). However, she reapplied, securing a place in the India Police Service (IPS) on her second attempt. It was in her third attempt that she achieved her goal of joining the Indian Administrative Service (IAS)

Initially allotted to the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Ratrui later requested a transfer to the UP cadre. Her first posting in Uttarakhand was in Tehri Gujarat, marking the beginning of her career in the state. Notably, she served as the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttarakhand for an impressive tenure of 10 years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.