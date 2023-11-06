Home

Women

Meet Radhika Gupta, Shark Tank India’s New Judge, Who Was Bullied in High School For Congenital Neck Condition

Meet Radhika Gupta, Shark Tank India’s New Judge, Who Was Bullied in High School For Congenital Neck Condition

Radhika Gupta, CEO and managing director of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, has joined the Shark Tank India 3 as one of the judges - Here's all about her incredible journey

Meet Radhika Gupta, Shark Tank India's New Judge, Who Was Bullied in High School For Congenital Neck Condition

Shark Tank India 3: The creators of Shark Tank India are preparing for the third edition of their program, which will carry on the tradition of brilliant entrepreneurialism, and devoted viewers are eager for it to debut. A number of fresh entrepreneurs have been invited to join the judges panel as the third edition gets ready to roll. Businesswoman Radhika Gupta is one of the judges on the show.

Trending Now

Who is Radhika Gupta, New Judge on Shark Tank 3?

Radhika Gupta spent nearly three years as Edelweiss Multi-Strategy Funds’ Business head prior to this. In addition, she is a gifted writer and has been named a young global leader by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

You may like to read

Regarding her educational history, Radhika holds a B.S.E. in Computer Science Engineering and a BSc. in Economics from The Wharton School. She also attended the University of Pennsylvania’s Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology.

Why is Radhika Gupta Known as The ‘Girl With Broken Neck?’

Radhika was born with a fractured neck, which she describes as a ‘weird tilt’ to her head, due to problems during delivery in Pakistan. The girl with broken neck is how they refer to her. In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Radhika Gupta previously disclosed that she encountered several rejections before to advancing to the position of CEO, and that she was teased at school for her Indian accent and uneven neck.

Radhika Gupta has come a long way from being bullied to becoming one of the nation’s youngest chief executive officers.

Shark Tank Season 3 Judges

Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt, Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com, and Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com will make it to this year’s jury. The other sharks are Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal, founder and CEO of Lenskart.com, Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, and Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO Rooms. Namita Thapar is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.