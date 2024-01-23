Home

Meet Raiza Dhillon, First Indian to Get a Chance to Compete in Women’s Skeet Shooting at the Olympics 2024

This teenager from the streets of Haryana has made India proud as she made history and became the first Indian to secure a position to compete in skeet shooting at Olympics 2024

Indian women are making it big in every field. Breaking glass ceilings, several Indian athletes have paved the way for all aspiring girls to walk on the path of their dreams. Similar is the story of Raiza. Raiza Dhillon etched her name in history as she became the first Indian ever to secure a chance to compete in the Women’s Skeet shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024. The teenager won a silver medal at the Asia Olympic Qualification in Kuwait.

Raiza Dhillon (file pic) it is who wins India’s 18th @Paris2024 quota place, with a 🥈 performance in women’s skeet at the #AsiaOlympicQualification #Shotgun in Kuwait. Congratulations to the teenager💥🔥👏🇮🇳#IndianShooting pic.twitter.com/RgsfUDwOXn — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) January 20, 2024

Who is Raiza Dhillon?

Raiza Dhillon is a 19-year-old teenager hailing from Haryana. A regular girl, Raiza was growing up with dreams in her eyes. Right from her childhood, she was fascinated by her great-grandfather’s guns. Speaking to Indian Express, the teen athlete’s father described how she was curious about the guns from a young age. “While Raiza has not seen my grandfather, she grew up seeing pictures of the 20 guns owned by him and the six shotguns of my father. All she wanted was to hold a real gun when she grew up,” Raiza’s father, Ravijit Singh Dhillon said.

“To win India’s first women’s skeet quota means a lot to her as well as the whole family,” he added. According to Indian Express, Raiza Dhillon’s mother, Gul Dhillon, was the Sarpanch of the Panchkula village in Karnal and encouraged Raiza to pursue sports and dance. Gul said that she was insistent on continuing skeet shooting as she grew older.

Raiza began with a 10 m rifle and attended several camps across India to harness her skills. While her mother was initially sceptical of how she may get from gun recoil, nothing could stop Raiza. While she still has few blue marks due to the shotgun, her parents never stopped her from growing and moving forward.

When someone is headstrong about something, nothing can stop them from achieving their targets. Even though Raiza was from Haryana, she would travel every week to train with her coach in Patiala. With a run up to the Olympics, she shifted to her coaches’ villages to train full-fledged.

In 2023, Raiza won the junior national championship and won silver in the ISSF World Champions in Korea.

Skeet shooting is a form of activity where a shotgun is used to hit a clay target.

