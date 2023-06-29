Home

Women

Meet Rambai, the 106-Year-Old Sprint Queen Who is Breaking Her Own Record at Every 100m

Meet Rambai, the 106-Year-Old Sprint Queen Who is Breaking Her Own Record at Every 100m

Rambai, or as people affectionately call her as Dadi Cool is an epitome of what true sportswoman-ship looks like.

Rambai, the 106-Year Old 'Dadi Cool' Who Clinched 3 Gold Medals at Athletic Meet

In an age when millennials continue to talk about how much they wish to achieve, and how important it is to stay fit and healthy, Dadi Cool from Haryana is a living example of how there is no stopping when the fire of passion burns bright. Recently, the centenarian clinched three gold medals at the 28th National Open Athletics Championships held by Yuvrani Sports Committee at Dehradun.

Rambai is breaking records one-hundred meters at a time. Today she brought more laurels to her name by bagging medals in 100m, 200m and shot put. A true athlete in body and spirit!

You may like to read

Rambai, 106-Year-Old Athlete Wins Gold Medal | WATCH

A Twitter user by the name Omkara shared a video of Rambai sprinting her way on the tracks!

#Rambai 106-year-old sprinter who took up athletics two years and set a world record for 100m sprint in the above-85 category last year, on Monday added more feathers to her cap, winning three #goldmedals—one each in 100m sprint, 200m sprint and shot put—at the 18th#Sports pic.twitter.com/RGaLfMHrt2 — Omkara (@OmkaraRoots) June 28, 2023

Rambai, A True SportsWoman

This is not Rambai’s first tryst with athletics and medals. The Dadi Cool, a few years back, made a world record by taking part in a 100m sprint race in the above-85 category. This was just three more feathers in her golden cap.

Hailing from a small village in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, Rambai was born in a family living in Kadma. According to a report by the Times of India, the 106-year-old athlete told off her grand-daughter who offered a leg massage and instead said, ” give it to someone who needs it.” If this is not determination and true sports spirit then what is! Dadi Cool is also Sassy Dadi.

Rambai’s journey with Sport began long ago in 2016. She was inspired by Punjab’s Man Kaur who also broke her own records in sorts at 100. Kaur was another centenarian who bagged a gold at American Masters Game in Vancouver.

Ever since Rambai heard of Kaur’s remarkable journey and unrelenting determination, the grandma herself embarked on a journey of healthy diet with a tinge of professional practise. Having farm-fresh veggies, and milk, Rambai broke Man Kaur’s record. Rambai dashed her 100m sprint within 45.50 seconds at an athletic championship in Vadodara.

How Rambai is Inspiring People All Across

The news of the centenarian breaking records has reached far and wide. People took to social media and hailed the women with much love and respect. Actor R Madhavan tweeted, ” 106-yr-old bags 3 gold at Doon sports event.. NOW THIS IS TRUE INSPIRATION . 🙏🙏🤗🤗.” (sic)

Another Twitter user shared a caricature of Rambai hailing her laurels.

#Rambai, a 106-year-old sprinter from Haryana, is now a proud owner of over 200 medals after she won three gold medals—one each in 100m sprint, 200m sprint and shot put—at the 18th National Open Athletics Championships in Dehradun 🥰 congratulations 💐 pic.twitter.com/OlcPMkABrz — ARTIST Umesh Charole (@CharoleUmesh) June 28, 2023

One user said, “… she is a true inspiration for all of us.”

Age is just a number! Meet the unstoppable 106-year-old wonder woman who defied all odds and secured THREE gold medals at the Dehradun sports event. From dominating the 100m and 200m sprints to conquering the shot put, she’s a true inspiration for us all! #sports#Rambai pic.twitter.com/K5a9nB1xUn — Krish Bhatia (@Krish__Bhatia) June 28, 2023

We express our warmest wishes to Rambai and her spirit!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.