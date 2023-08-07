Home

Meet Roshini Devi Sangwan, 68-Year-Old Woman Who Weight Lifts With Trainer Son at Gym

Gym trainer Ajay Sangwan's 68-year-old mother (@weightliftermummy) won hearts on the internet with her intense workout including deadlifts, squats and even planks - Watch!

Age is often seen as a barrier that prevents people from attempting novel experiences. Thankfully, some people are smashing these stereotypes and inspiring people. When a 68-year-old mother chose to train with her son at a time when many people limit themselves to their comfort zones, she served as an example for many others. She rose to fame when a video of her working out at the gym went viral and motivated other individuals to start their own fitness adventures.

WHO IS THE 68-YEAR-OLD WEIGHT LIFTER MUMMY?

The 68-year-old woman who goes by the name, Roshini Devi Sangwan won accolades on social media after workout videos went viral on social media.

Watch Roshini Devi Sangwan's Viral Video:

The 68-year-old woman in the compelling video defied the idea that ageing is a barrier to physical power by deftly lifting big weights. She broke down boundaries and expertly performed exercises like squats and planks, shattering preconceptions. She demonstrated that age was just a number and that one’s capacity for development and progress was unbounded under the caring direction of her son.

HOW DID THE 68-YEAR-OLD WOMAN START WEIGHTLIFTING?

People have been motivated to begin their fitness journeys by a 68-year-old woman who is working out at the gym. She was observed performing a deadlift among other activities. Roshini Devi Sangwan has performed a number of astounding physical feats, like maintaining a plank for more than two minutes and pushing 100 kg with a leg press machine.

India.com got in touch with the elderly woman’s trainer-son to talk about her phenomenal journey. We learnt that she started training in the gym after she fell in the bathroom and injured herself badly. The gym trainer and her son Ajay Sangwan said, “She was having knee arthritis issue and she hurt herself in the bathroom and got major injury in the lower back. We did an X-ray and MRI and she also did two months of Physiotherapy in Max Saket (sic).”

He continued, “When the doctor told her that, now you need any support to walk and avoid climbing stairs then she literally cried and still I remember that moment. Then finally I told her to join the gym but initially, she hesitated a lot and eventually decided to join the gym and now here are the results. She doesn’t have any pain in any joint and now she never missed going to the gym and now her happy place is the gym (sic).”

HOW DID THE ELDERLY WOMAN INSPIRE THE INTERNET?

The weight lifter’s son documented her journey on her Instagram handle @weightliftermummy. In the first video, the gym trainer revealed how she had lower back pain and knee arthritis in February, which made it difficult for her to walk. However, she is spotted exercising at a gym and lifting more than 200 lbs in July.

The 68-year-old enthusiast has been making the odds meet with her rigorous workout. Age is only a number something that the majority of us tell ourselves all the time, yet very few people genuinely live by it. Her journey serves as learning that it’s never too late to start exploring new passions or activities.

