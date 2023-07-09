Home

Women

Meet Sai Godbole, Viral Singing Sensation Who Should be Alexa’s Default Voice For India

Meet Sai Godbole, Viral Singing Sensation Who Should be Alexa’s Default Voice For India

Meet Sai Godbole, daughter of popular Marathi actor Kishori Godbole became an internet sensation ever since she created a beautiful song out of the titles of the most popular songs of Arijit Singh and also pulled off 10 accents in 60 seconds.

Everyone is familiar with his catchy song names, like Tum Hi Ho, Raabta, Naina, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Dua, Kesariya, and Apna Bana Le. One internet sensation merged the song titles and the result was a fantastic new song. The video went viral in no time soon after social media users heaped praises on it. Sai Godbole got into an exclusive conversation with India.com to talk about her successful journey post her viral reels on Instagram.

WHO IS SAI GODBOLE, INTERNET SENSATION WHO CAN DO IT ALL?

Having a successful profession is much easier for those who possess skills other than acting talent. In order to be able to sing and be ready for any necessary dance steps, many actors with a history in theatre confront the early task of working on their vocals and flexibility. It was all a piece of cake for internet sensation and actor Sai Godbole who can sing, dance, and even pull off 10 distinct dialects with ease.

You may like to read

Actor and singer Sai Godbole is the daughter of a well-known actress Kishori Godbole, who is currently starring on Sony TV’s Mere Sai. The internet sensation was a merit list holder in grade 10, pursued arts in junior college and later graduated from Whistling Woods International as a valedictorian with a degree in acting.

MEET SAI GODBOLE CAN PULL OFF TEN ACCENTS WITH EASE

Sai Godbole revealed that she was quite overwhelmed with the responses to her viral Instagram reels. She said, “It was quite overwhelming, the response to everything I posted with so much love online was so positive and encouraging that it instilled an immense sense of personal confidence in me.”

It goes without saying that learning a new language requires accurate accent and intonation acquisition. Many people could find them difficult, while others may breeze through them. And among the latter is Sai Godbole who bowled over the internet with her dialect. Only one minute of the video features her speaking in ten distinct accents. She smoothly switches between Baby Anna from Frozen, Rachel Green, Shakira, and the Australian, British, and French accents.

WATCH Sai Godbole’s Viral Accent Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai (@saigodbole)

Sai Godbole, who would love to lend her voice to superstar Deepika Padukone, reveals that social media can be exhausting sometimes. She said, “I’ve been a content creator since December honestly, so I’m quite new to it, and even in this short amount of time I’ve realized that this is a full-time constant process. Like even if I’m not shooting I’m thinking, I’m always in my head thinking of the next good idea so that sometimes gets exhausting.”

HOW DOES INTERNET SENSATION SAI GODBOLE DEAL WITH HATE?

Sai Godbole believes that while there is constant hate and tearing one down happening on social media she has always propagated positivity and kindness through her videos. She said, “There’s always pressure because even though something is created with love there might be some stranger on the internet ready to not receive it with the same love. I’m glad people who watch my content exchange positive energies with me and I really wish that for the internet as a whole.”

Sai Godbole who propagates kindness with her whole heart said, “Kindness will change the world. So I with my platform would really propagate that wholeheartedly. More precisely I’d like to make social media a positive and encouraging place to be.”

HOW DOES SAI GODBOLE DEAL WITH SETBACKS?

Encouraging her fans and followers, Sai Godbole reveals that she deals with setbacks just like anyone else but it is her family’s emotional support that keeps her going through all ups and downs. Sai Godbole believes that she has been very lucky in the sense that her family is extremely supportive of everything she does. She says that this support also comes from the fact that they themselves are artists.

Talking about those who aren’t encouraging in the family, Sai Godbole says, “One can’t really control everyone’s reactions to anything really. If there’s something we do with love and turns out we might be a little good at it, reassuring encouragement makes us do even better and if people or relatives aren’t ready to support us in honest efforts it’s really their loss.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES