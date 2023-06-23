Home

Meet Sakshi Kochhar, 18-Year-Old Pilot Who Broke Age And Gender Barriers to Fly High

Sakshi Kochhar, 18-year-old girl from Himachal Pradesh has surpassed gender and age expectations to become the country's youngest commercial pilot.

In recent years, women have increased their presence in industries where males predominately operated. Women are setting examples by raising to positions in the army, air force or even the aviation industry. In relation to that, an 18-year-old girl’s accomplishment of becoming India’s youngest pilot has made the headline and for the right reasons. Did you know that Sakshi Kochhar has never driven any other vehicle? She revealed that she tried her hands on an aeroplane for the FIRST TIME EVER and managed to land it safely.

WHO IS SAKSHI KOCHHAR, INDIA’S YOUNGEST COMMERCIAL PILOT

Sakshi Kochhar, the youngest commercial pilot from Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh has defied the odds to receive her license. Kochhhar born on May 30, 2005, was fascinated by aeroplanes and the aviation business at a very young age. She opted for Math and Physics for her class 12 at Chandigarh’s Government Model Senior Secondary School to train to become a pilot.

Sakshi Kochhar was attracted by the aviation sector from the young age of 10, and this sparked a drive in her to become a pilot and achieve great things in life. The gifted young lady briefly put aside her desire to pursue her love of dancing, in which she placed first runner-up in the state dancing competition.

SAKSHI KOCHHAR’S FAMILY SUPPORTED HER DREAM TO FLY HIGH

Sakshi Kochhar, who desires to make her parents the happiest, told ANI that the aviation course is very costly and she spent around 70 lacs to get CPL. The determined child will return the money to my parents once she lands a job.

During a conversation with ANI, Sakshi Kochhar said, “I am so lucky to have been brought up in a loving family consisting of my grandparents, parents and an elder brother who always fostered me to achieve my dreams.” She also revealed that her family supported her dreams following which she became a CPL holder and is looking forward to flying.

SAKSHI KOCHHAR’S DREAM TAKES A FLIGHT

Sakshi Kochhar, who had never been alone in her life, travelled 8,500 kilometres to the USA to pursue her dream of becoming a pilot. The not-so-young dreamer obtained her commercial pilot license on her 18th birthday. Sakshi completed her goal in seven and a half months, making her the youngest commercial pilot in India.

Did you know that Sakshi Kochhar’s mentor-captain Dr AD Manek, the pilot instructor, also trained the youngest commercial pilot at the age of 19? Before Sakshi Kochhar made waves with her phenomenal achievement, Maitri Patel, a farmer’s daughter from Surat held the title.

