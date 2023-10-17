Home

Women

Meet Savitri Jindal, India’s Richest Woman Who Has 9 Kids And Net Worth of $24 Billion

Meet Savitri Jindal, India’s Richest Woman Who Has 9 Kids And Net Worth of $24 Billion

Savitri Jindal has been enlisted as the seventh richest person in India surpassing Laxmi Niwas Mittal. A business women at 55, her net worth will take you by surprise.

Meet Savitri Jindal, India's Richest Woman Who Has 9 Kids And Net Worth of $24 Billion

Savitri Jindal, Chairperson Emeritus of the OP Jindal Group is the richest woman in India and has surpassed the steel magnate Laxmi Niwas Mittal to become the seventh wealthiest person in India. According to Forbes’s latest list of the richest people in India 2023, Jindal’s current net worth stands at $24 billion (Rs 199,656 crore). According to the list, she also saw the second-largest wealth gain this year with $7.6 billion.

Trending Now

MEET SAVITRI JINDAL, 7 TH RICHEST PERSON IN INDIA

Hailing from Assam, the matriarch took over the reins at the age of 55 after her husband, Om Prakash Jindal, founder of the steel conglomerate Jindal group, died in a helicopter crash in 2005.

You may like to read

Coming from the small town of Tinsukia, Jindal got married in 1970 and has nine children. A businesswoman at 55, she was also a member of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) from Hisar constituency. Savitri lost the seat in elections held in 2014.

While the companies are divided amongst her son, Sajjan Jindal oversees the group’s largest assets, including JSW Steel and other ventures. Meanwhile, Naveen Jindal, who based out of Delhi, is responsible for managing Jindal Steel & Power.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES