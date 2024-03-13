Home

Meet Sheena Rani, Scientist And India’s Newest Hero Who Spearheaded The ‘Mission Divyastra’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the successful test of India’s Agni-5 missile with multiple warheads as Mission Divyastra and declared the remarkable achievement. Sheena Rani, a female scientist from the nation’s missile complex in Hyderabad who has been working on the Agni missile systems since 1999, spearheaded the project. Many people consider the Agni-5 missile, which uses Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, to be the pinnacle of Ms. Rani’s 25 years at India’s Defense Research Agency.

Who is Sheena Rani, a Scientist Known as ‘Divya Putri’?

Sheena Rani is the country’s newest hero and is currently known as ‘Divya Putri.’ She entered the DRDO lateral after the 1998 Pokhran Nuclear test. Ms. Rani has been employed on the launch control systems of the Agni missile family since 1999.

Sheena Rani is a computer science specialist and a professional electronics and communications engineer who attended the Thiruvananthapuram College of Engineering. She spent eight years as an employee of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC), the premier civilian rocketry lab in India. The 57-year-old scientist works at the Defense Research Development Organization (DRDO)’s Advanced Systems Laboratory in Hyderabad and is said to be a ‘powerhouse of energy.’ She continues the distinguished legacy of Tessy Thomas, the renowned missile engineer from India who was instrumental in the creation of the Agni missile family.

How Sheena Jain Made India Proud?

The nation, especially Kerala, is proud of the accomplishments of Mission Divyastra, an Agni-5 missile upgraded with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle technologies. With this, India has become a member of the exclusive group of countries with MIRV technology, along with the US, UK, Russia, France, and China. The sixth nation with MIRV-capable missiles is India.

She finds motivation and inspiration in Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the ‘Missile Man,’ a former Indian President and head of the DRDO. She remarkably follows the same professional path as Dr Kalam, who began his work at the ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Center before moving to the DRDO to take charge of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program.

