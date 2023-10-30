Home

Meet Sheetal Devi, World’s First Armless Archer Whose Flying Arrows Got India Several Medals at Asian Para Games 2023 – Here’s Her Inspiring Journey

At the age of 16, Sheetal Devi hit a milestone as she became the first women armless archer in the world to participate at the Asian Para Games.

A bow and arrow, a will and a whole lot of dedication were all that took Sheetal Devi to script history at the Asian Para Games 2023. The 16-year-old teenager is the world’s first archer who places her winning arrows with no hands but her legs. Yes, it is hard to imagine right? But the teenager made it happen and with what grace?

At the women’s doubles event, Devi won a silver, gold in women’s compound open. For the last win, she shot six consecutive ten-rings in the last two rounds at the final.

Her flying arrows are symbolic to her inspiration and winning spirit. Nothing can stop a flight to success when you have the will.

MEET 16-YEAR-OLD SHEETAL DEVI

The teenager hails from Loidhar village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar region. Right from her childhood she has had an inclination towards sports.

She was diagnosed with a rare congenital disorder called phocomelia where the limbs are underdeveloped.

However, with time Sheetal started to take steps toward her dreams and joined Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex in Katra. She trained under coaches, Abhilasha Chaudhary and Kuldeep Vedwa. For Sheetal, the trainers got the regular arch releaser into a shoulder releaser.

What started with aiming 50-100 arrows a day soon turned into 300 and eventually, Devi hit her first milestone at the Asian Para Games.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.