Meet Sheynnis Palacios, Miss Universe 2023 Winner From Nicaragua

Sheynnis Palacios, Miss Nicaragua has been crowned as the Miss Universe 2023.

Miss Universe 2023: Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios has been announced as the winner of the Miss Universe 2023. The annual beauty pageant was held at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador on November 19 (according to IST) where Palacios was crowned by Miss Universe 2022 USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel as per tradition.

The 72nd Miss Universe pageant witnessed contestants from 84 countries participating and creating history. The pageant was hosted by American television personality Jeannie Mai and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, apart from American television presenter Maria Menounos.

For the first time in history, the pageant will see mothers, married women, transgender and a plus size model walking the ramp and making their place.

