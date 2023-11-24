Home

Women

Meet Shital Mahajan, First Woman to Skydive In Front of Mt. Everest And Have Her Own ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ Moment

Meet Shital Mahajan, First Woman to Skydive In Front of Mt. Everest And Have Her Own ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ Moment

Padma Shri recipient, Shital Mahajan scripted history as she skydived in front of the highest peak in India -The Mount Everest.

Meet Shital Mahajan, First Woman to Skydive In Front of Mt. Everest And Have Her Own 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' Moment

Adventure junkies always have a set bucket list of places they wish to explore and adventures they want to embark on. Whil several people continue to pursue their dreams, some make records in their journey. Bollywood has surely set our hopes high. With movies like Zindagai Na Milegi Dobara, and Yeh Jawani hai Deewani, all our inner adventure souls have been ignited. In pursuit of such a dream, Padma Shri recipient Shital Mahajan lived her ZNMD moment when she skydived in front of Mount Everest and made history.

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shital Mahajan (@shital__mahajan)



The 41-year-old is an imminent skydiver who etched her name in history. Mahajan is the recipient of Padma Shri -fourth highest civilian award. On November 13, she became the first woman globally to leap from a helicopter at a staggering altitude of 21,500 feet in front of the majestic Mt. Everest, the highest peak on Earth.

You may like to read

Mahajan’s journey of high-altitude skydives in the Everest region began on November 11. Her initial leap from 5,000 feet AGL (Above Ground Level) took her to a breathtaking altitude of 17,500 feet, with a successful landing at 12,500 feet at Syangboche airport. Notably, she was accompanied by legendary skydiver Wendy Smith from New Zealand, who served as her instructor in the aircraft.

The skydiving trailblazer continued her remarkable series of jumps. On November 12, Mahajan executed a flag jump at Syangboche airport from 8,000 feet, proudly waving the Indian flag alongside skydiving legends Wendy Elizabeth Smith and Nadia Solovyeva. This jump secured her the national record for the highest flag skydiving landing by a woman.

Mahajan’s relentless pursuit of challenges reached its pinnacle on November 13 when she executed a jump at Amadablam mountain base camp from an awe-inspiring altitude of 23,000 feet, landing at an elevation of 15,091 feet. Having completed a total of four parachute jumps in the Everest region within a span of three days, Mahajan’s courage and determination shone brightly.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.