Meet Sidakdeep Singh Chahal, 15-Year Old Sikh Boy From Noida, Who Sets Guinness World Record For Longest Hair

Sidakdeep Singh Chahal, a 15-year-old from Uttar Pradesh in India, has achieved a stunning feat by becoming the male teenager with the longest hair in Guinness World Records.

The world record for the longest hair belonged to a youngster from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The 15-year-old will be recognized for breaking the record in the Guinness World Records 2024 edition. The teenager stated that when he first revealed that he had won the GWR, people were at first startled. They were sceptical and needed some evidence to change their minds. Additionally, he expressed his joy at being included in the Guinness World Records 2024 Book.

Who is Sidakdeep Singh Chahal, a 15-Year Old Teenager With The Longest Hair?

Sidakdeep Singh Chahal, a 15-year-old with the longest hair ever recorded on a male teenager. He has avoided getting his hair chopped out of respect for his religion. Chahal’s hair is currently 130 cm (4 feet, 3 inches) long. He has never had a haircut in his whole life, spending roughly an hour every time he washes, dries, and brushes his hair.

How Sidakdeep Singh Chahal Embraces His Long Hair?

Guinness World Records (GWR) posted a video of Sidakdeep Singh Chahal on its official YouTube account. In the video, he is shown telling how he was harassed by other children for having long hair as a youngster and ‘begged’ his parents to chop it off. As Chahal got older, he started to embrace his long hair and realized that it was a part of who he was. He now hoped to maintain them this way.

The video opened with brief views of Chahal’s mother washing and drying his hair before the little one introduced himself and showed off his long hair. He revealed that many people complimented his long, thick, and full hair and expressed their wish to have hair like his.

Watch Sidakdeep Singh Chahal’s Viral Video:

Indian teen Sidakdeep Singh Chahal has never cut his hair. It’s took him 15 years to grow the longest head of hair on a teenager. — #GWR2024 OUT NOW (@GWR) September 14, 2023

According to the Guinness World Records website, fellow Indian Nilanshi Patel has grown a teenager’s hair that is 200 cm (6 ft 6 in) long. In 2021, she took the plunge and chopped her hair, giving it to a museum.

