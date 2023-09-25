Home

Meet Sky Daily, WWE Legend Hulk Hogan’s Third Wife Who is Also a Yoga Instructor

Terry Gene Bollea, an American retired professional wrestler better known by his ring as Hulk Hogan, married his girlfriend Sky Daily in Florida.

The iconic WWE hero, Hulk Hogan married his girlfriend Sky Daily on Friday. According to reports, the couple’s low-key wedding took place in Clearwater, Florida, and was only attended by their closest relatives. For the unversed, this is Hulk’s third wedding. The couple announced their engagement in July, and the wedding took place two months later. Hulk and Sky had been dating for over a year now. Hogan had proposed to her with a six-carat diamond engagement ring costing $100,000 USD at a restaurant in Florida.

Hulk Hogan dropped an adorable video from his wedding day and the caption read, “My new life starts now! (sic).” Sky Daily looked gorgeous in an amazing white wedding gown. She accessorised her look with a matching bracelet, necklace, and earrings made of 18-karat white gold and 4-karat diamonds. Hulk Hogan chose a classic black tuxedo and a plain white corsage for the occasion. Their loved ones and fans swamped the comment section with love and umpteen blessings for the newlyweds.

WATCH Hulk Hogan-Sky Daily Wedding Day Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hulk Hogan (@hulkhogan)

Who is Sky Daily, WWE Legend’s Third Wife?

Sky Daily is a yoga instructor and an accountant. She has a 9-year-old girl and two boys aged 14 and 16 from her previous relationship. As per reports, she was born and brought up in Clearwater, Florida. Hulk Hogan and Sky started dating about a year ago when the WWE legend’s divorce with second wife Jennifer McDaniel, was finalized.

How Did Sky Daily And Hulk Hogan Meet?

Sky Daily and Hulk Hogan were encouraged to meet at a friend’s party by several of their common acquaintances, and that is how their love story began. Sky was drawn to Hogan when he purchased a round of drinks for everyone. Their relationship grew from there, resulting in a quick romance and a subsequent engagement.

On February 26, 2022, the pair were first seen together backstage at a Bret Michael performance in the United States. The wrestler then publicly disclosed their relationship on social media.

