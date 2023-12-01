Home

Meet Smita Srivastava, 46-year-old Woman Who Receives Guinness World Record For The Longest Hair

Smita Srivastava has been growing her hair since the age of 14 and measures at an impressive length 236.22 cm (7 feet 9 inches)

Smita Srivastava, a 46-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh has bagged the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest hair on a living person. She has been growing her hair since the age of 14 and credits her genes for the “healthy growth” of her long locks.

Inspired by her mother, Smita’s hair measures an astonishing 236.22 cm (7 feet 9 inches). She told the Guinness World Records (GWR) website. “Long hair enhances the beauty of women, In Indian culture, goddesses traditionally had very long hair. In our society, it is considered inauspicious to cut hair, so that is why women used to grow hair.”

Taking to her Instagram account, Srivastava shared a picture of her proudly holding a Guinness World Record and captioned it “official official! 📜 Pinch me, I must be dreaming! 🏆 I’m so excited to announce that I’ve officially set a Guinness World Record! 🤯 All the hard work has paid off – I’m a Guinness World Record holder! 🎉This is a dream come true! ✨”

Moreover, the 46-year-old also revealed what goes behind the maintenance of her long locks. According to GWR, Smita usually washes her hair twice per week. She spends 40-45 minutes washing her hair before drying it off by detangling it. “I lay a sheet down on which I detangle my hair while standing on my bed,” she said.

Once her hair is detangled and dried, Srivastava braids it and ties it into a bun. “People come to me, touch my hair, take pictures, and take selfies with me, and they often inquire about the products I use, as my hair is beautiful. I tell them what I apply to my hair, and they express their intention to do the same to achieve healthy hair,” she further told GWR. Srivastava has never thrown her hair for the past 20 years. She began collecting her fallen-out hair when she suddenly began to experience a “major” hair loss.

Srivastava is ‘overjoyed’ to hold the title and that she used to ‘dream about it’. She revealed how she used to love the iconic long hairstyles donned by Hindi actresses in the 1980s. Her dedication to maintaining her healthy locks and now earned her place in the record books.

