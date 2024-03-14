Home

Meet Sneha Desai, Screenplay Writer for Kiran Rao’s Satire-Drama ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Who Builds Strong Female Roles

Sneha Desai made her film debut as a screenplay and dialogue writer with 'Laapataa Ladies'. This female writer speaks on building morally good characters, strong female roles and more.

What the audience wants is a cardinal pillar in making a good film. In this contemporary era where everyone is moving towards progress, cinema plays a pivotal role in propelling and, moulding people’s mindsets. In the latest discussion, Kiran Rao’s directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies‘ has been mustering immense appreciation for the acting and the storyline. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, the film’s screenplay and dialogue writer Sneha Desai opened up about working in a women-driven film, building female characters in the industry and more.

Sneha, born in Mumbai, comes bearing years of experience in writing and in theatre. She talked about the type of content that should be made in TV, her principles and her experience in working on the film alongside Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan productions.

All About Sneha Desai, The Women Writer Writing Aspiring Characters

She is also the writer behind the hit shows ‘Pushpa Impossible’ and ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’. As a writer, she has written numerous dramas and TV shows. Having clocked over 1200 shows on stage, Desai is not just a prolific writer but also an actor, gracing both stage and screen with her talent. ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is Sneha’s first film to have worked on.

Speaking on working in the film Sneha said that they focused on making a good story where there is logic and magic. “Aisa kuch bhi mat karo jo forcefully dalna ho. Aisa nahi ki OTT hai toh gaali dalwa dijiye. Universal kahani likhye, yeh brief hota hai. Film se badhkar kuch bhi nahi, koi start nhi kuch nhi,” Desai said on her brief on the film.

“I gave more commercial treatment, added more comic and entertainment that was well appreciated by Kiran and Aamir sir. For Aamir Khan production, we are asked not to imagine any character. It was clear that yeh aap nhi puchenge ki kiske liye likhi gayi hai, or dusri baat yeh ki yeh mat puchiye ki film OTT ke liye hai ya theatre ke liye, aap film ko film tarah likhiye.”

Sneha Desai on Making Women Characters

Sneha has served significant time in Gujrati theatre and shows and comes with good experience in the field. When we asked about how women writers might sketch better male characters than vice-versa, she said, “I don’t really agree on this. Agar writer pratibha sampan hai versatile and umsme basic human emotion ki samajh hai toh part stree ka ho ya purush ka who bakhubi likhi hi sakte hai. It is not a gender-specific approach, agar basic human emotion feelings ki understanding hai that the character will be well-written.”

Having worked in the television industry for years, she believes in working on projects that have certain good moral values and contribute for society. “Meri hamesha koshish rahi hai ki jis bhi project se mai associated ho usme kuch aisa ho ki kuch seekhne ko mile, jimse log thode evolved ho, thode aspirational or inspirational baatein kare. And mai aisa koi bhi kaam nhi karne chahungi jise dekh ke mera pariwar, ya mere bache awkward ho and that is a very personal opinion,” she said.

“As a writer I have set a moral obligation for myself ki aisa karo kuch acha karo and ki kuch moral good contribution ho characters ke through rahe”, the dialogue writer added.

When asked about her best work, Desai said gleefully, “Pushpa Impossible is my best creation so far. Iska credit bhi mai lungi kyunki iska maine develope kiya hai. The whole concept was mine, I am extremely proud of this character. Pushpa is a single mother who goes to school, gets 10th certificate, runs a tiffin service and these are the aspirational values I am talking about.”

Speaking on the content lines of television, Sneha believes that TV has more women protagonist as the audience demography is such. However, she also mentioned that how more evolved content can be shown on television as the audience has evolved and is ready for new quality stories.

Sneha says that its her discipline she got from working at desk for hours for TV scripts that now her work getting recognition. Explaining the challenges of a writer she further added that “Woh jo 4 hours desk pe baithne ki meri discipline hai itna pakka hai ki ab bahane nhi nikalnte lines hi nikalti hain.”

