Meet Soma Mondal, ‘Queen of Steal’ Who Ranks Amongst Forbes List of World’s Most Powerful Women 2023

Soma Mondal, is one of the four Indian who have been enlisted in world's 100 most powerful women by Forbes Magazine.

Soma Mondal, is one of the four Indians to be enlisted in the 100 World’s Most Powerful Women by Forbes Magazine. She has been listed alongside Nirmala Sitharaman, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Mondal is a name synonymous with achievement and innovation in the steel industry. Her journey is a testament to her exceptional abilities, unwavering determination, and unwavering commitment to breaking barriers.

She was the first woman to chair the state-run Steel Authority of India (SAIL). She is also known as the “Queen of Steel” for her immense contributions to the industry.

Who is Soma Mondal, ‘Queen of Steel’?

Born and raised in Bhubaneswar, Mondal’s academic brilliance shone through. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the prestigious National Institute of Technology in Rourkela, where she honed her technical skills and leadership qualities.

In 1984, Mondal embarked on her remarkable career at the Steel Authority of India (SAIL), the country’s largest steel producer. Over the next three decades, she rose through the ranks, showcasing exceptional expertise in various functions like production, planning, and project management. Her dedication and astute leadership earned her recognition as the first woman Functional Director of SAIL.

Her historic appointment in 2021 as the Chairperson of SAIL marked a monumental shift in the traditionally male-dominated steel industry. Mondal became the first woman to hold this prestigious position, inspiring countless women to pursue leadership roles in the field.

During her tenure as Chairperson, Mondal spearheaded several significant initiatives. She focused on operational efficiency, technological advancements, and market expansion, leading SAIL to achieve remarkable success. Under her leadership, the company witnessed significant revenue and production growth, solidifying its position as a global leader in steel production.

Mondal’s remarkable achievements haven’t gone unnoticed. In 2023, she was recognized as one of the World’s Most Powerful Women by Forbes magazine, a testament to her global influence and impact.

Beyond her professional achievements, Mondal serves as a role model for aspiring women leaders. Her unwavering dedication, strategic vision, and ability to navigate challenging situations have paved the way for a more inclusive and diverse steel industry.

As she continues to inspire generations to come, Soma Mondal stands tall as a symbol of resilience, perseverance, and groundbreaking achievement. Her story is a beacon of hope and encouragement, reminding us that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

