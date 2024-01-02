Meet Sopem, Manipur Woman Who Fought Drug Abuse in Family to Make a Successful Food Business With Juice And Rice

Home

Sopem from Manipur is an epitome of resilience. Despite the many ordeals life threw her way, she pursued her passion and runs a successful business and how!

Sopem MK, a resilient entrepreneur from Manipur, is an emblem of overcoming adversity and thriving through passion. Her story, woven with the lush hills of the Naga region and the tangy sweetness of homemade wine, is an inspiration to dreamers and fighters alike.

Born amidst the struggles of a family grappling with addiction, Sopem’s youth was marked by hardship. Yet, her spirit wouldn’t be dampened. With the determination of a phoenix rising from ashes, she found solace in YouTube tutorials, learning the art of fruit winemaking. This newfound skill unlocked a door to possibilities. Using locally sourced fruits like pineapples and blackberries, Sopem crafted delicious wines, filling her home with the aroma of hope and entrepreneurship.

Speaking to The Better India, she said, “From a young age, I used to look for ways to earn money.” She further explained that at the age of 16, she began working with a family and taking care of their children in order to support herself. The Better India further reported that “when she somehow managed to complete her Class 12, she was unable to study further due to family circumstances. And so she decided to pack her bags to venture into the real world that lay beyond the hills.”

The success of her homemade concoctions propelled her further. In a bold move, Sopem enrolled in a food and beverage course, juggling studies with restaurant jobs. She was a whirlwind of ambition, fueled by a desire to build a life for herself and her loved ones. This relentless spirit led her to launch “Great Pair,” a venture embracing her newfound expertise in spices.

Great Pair doesn’t just sell spices; it celebrates the vibrancy of Manipur’s culinary heritage. Handpicked, sun-dried, and packed with care, each spice tells a story of tradition and community. From fiery Naga chillies to fragrant star anise, Sopem’s curation transports you to the bustling markets of Manipur, offering a taste of home to those in the diaspora and a window into the region’s culinary treasure trove for the rest.

Sopem’s journey isn’t just about spices or wine; it’s about resilience. It’s about turning lemons into lemonade, not with resignation, but with a vibrant cocktail of passion and perseverance. She challenges stereotypes, proving that women from the Northeast can conquer the entrepreneurial landscape with grit and grace.

Today, Sopem MK stands tall, a beacon of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs and a testament to the transformative power of human spirit. With each spice blend and bottle of wine, she whispers a message of strength, resilience, and the unwavering belief that even amidst hardship, life can be infused with the sweetness of success.

