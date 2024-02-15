Home

Meet Sripathi, Tamil Nadu’s First Tribal Woman Civil Judge Who’s Just 23 And Gave Exams Post-Delivery

23-year-old Sripathi broke all stereotypes as she became the first tribal woman in Tamil Nadu to be appointed as Civil Judge. Remarkably, she gave birth to a baby girl just 2 days before her exams

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday lauded the achievement of 23-year-old Sripathi, who became Tamil Nadu’s first tribal woman to be appointed as a civil judge. Her teacher Mahalakshmi gave her educational guidance to pass the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam. She revealed how Sripathi’s resilience and commitment, made her what she is today.

“She had been preparing well for her exam, even though she was pregnant. And the exam schedule was announced and it clashed with her date of delivery fixed by doctors. Sripathy delivered a baby girl just two days before her exams. While still under medical care, she chose to travel from Chennai to Thiruvannamalai, which is close to 200km, to write the exam. She has now succeeded in her mission,” Mahalakshmi said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also expressed his admiration and congratulated her on X (Twitter). He wrote, “I am proud to know that Sripathi has been selected as a judge through the order that our #DravidianModel government has brought as a priority for government jobs for those educated in Tamil. Kudos to her family for supporting her success.”

Sripathi, Tamil Nadu’s First Tribal Woman to Pass The Civil Judge Exam

According to a report in the New Indian Express, Sripathi was born in Thurinjikuppam village, Tiruvannamalai, and raised in Yelagiri Hills, Tirupattur. Her father works as a housekeeper and is the sole earner of the family. She got married at a very young age but was determined to pursue her education.

Sripathi was pregnant while preparing for the Tamil Nadu Civil Judge examination. The date of her baby’s delivery and the examination date did not shake her. She proudly says that her husband was a great support and did not stand as a stumbling block in her desires after marriage. She also credited her mother who enabled her to pursue and achieve her dreams.

Sripathi’s father expressed profound joy as his daughter brought honour to their family and the entire tribal society. He said, “I am just a housekeeper. I have no words to express what I feel, I am very happy my daughter passed the examination.” She recieved a warm welcome upon returning to her hometown on Tuesday. She was greeted with a procession led by school boys, girls and villages, all congratulating her on her remarkable achievement.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.