Meet Subhramanyam, Bharatnatyam Dancer Conferred With Padma Vibhushan, Whose Ghungroos Beat With Pride

India's finest classical dancer, Padma Subrahmanyam has been conferred with Padma Vibhushan for her contribution to the field of dance.

After being awarded the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Subrahmanyam has now been conferred with Padma Vibhushan, one of the highest civilian award in India. She is an eminent Bharatnatyam dancer whose ghungroos have wooed people all across the globe. She is an Indian classical dancer, scholar, and choreographer who has made significant contributions to the field of Bharatanatyam.

Who is Padma Subrahmanyam?

Padma Subrahmanyam was born on February 4, 1943, in Madras (now Chennai), India. She was born into a family with a strong artistic background. Her mother, Meenakshi, was a proficient dancer, and her father, K. Subrahmanyam, was a renowned scholar of Indian art and culture. Under the guidance of her parents, Padma began learning Bharatanatyam at a young age.

She has honed her skills in both the Pandanallur and Vazhuvoor styles of Bharatanatyam. Over the years, she has developed her own distinctive style, blending traditional elements with innovative techniques and expressions.

Padma Subrahmanyam is credited with several significant contributions to the field of Bharatanatyam. She has researched and revived many forgotten elements of the dance form, including ancient temple sculptures and inscriptions that provide insights into the original techniques and aesthetics of Bharatanatyam. She has also developed a unique system of dance notation called the “Sapta Talas,” which facilitates the preservation and transmission of dance compositions.

She holds a Ph.D. in dance and has authored numerous research papers and publications on Indian classical dance. She has served as a professor and head of the Department of Indian Music, University of Madras, and has lectured and conducted workshops on dance and related subjects worldwide.

She has also received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the Kalaimamani Award, and the Natya Kala Acharya Award, among others.

Padma Subrahmanyam’s dedication, expertise, and artistic vision have played a vital role in the preservation, promotion, and evolution of Bharatanatyam. She continues to inspire generations of dancers and scholars with her passion and contributions to Indian classical dance.

