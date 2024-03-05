Meet Suman Kumari, Woman From Himachal to Become the First Mahila Sniper in BSF

Home

It is for the first time ever that a woman sniper has been included in the Border Security Force. This is a move towards more inclusivity in forces that can help inspire other women

Breaking the glass ceiling is not easy. Travelling the untrodden paths is not easy. But none of this is impossible. Suman Kumari is the epitome for this. The sub-inspector etched history as she has become the first women sniper in India’s Border Security Force (BSF). Kumari has achieved a feat that no other women has done so far. She completed the arduous eight-week-long sniper training program and made her place that has long been a male-dominant realm. Extending a warm welcome, the BSF’s official X 9fomrly Twitter) handle posted, ” BSF is truly becoming an inclusive Force where #ladies are taking rapid strides everywhere. In a step in this direction, after rigorous training, #BSF has got the First #Mahila Sniper.” The course is considered to be among the toughest training of the BSF.”

BSF is truly becoming an inclusive Force where #ladies are taking rapid strides everywhere. In a step in this direction, after rigorous training, #BSF has got the First #Mahila Sniper. pic.twitter.com/S80CUo0eKz — BSF CSWT INDORE (@BSF_CSWT) March 2, 2024

Meet Suman Kumari

Suman Kumari hails from the hills of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. She comes from a humble background – her father is an electrician and her mother a homemaker. It was in 2021 when she first joined BSF. and was in the commanding platoon in Punjab.

After witnessing cross-border snipr assaults, se decided to take the step and got herself enrolled in sniper school making a milestone. She was the only women among 56 men. CSWT IG Bhaskar Singh Rawat, while speaking to the Times of India, said the sniper course is one of the most difficult after commando training. Rawat praised Suman’s achievement and declared that she was now eligible to be sent as a sniper teacher.

