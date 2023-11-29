Meet Sunelita Toppo, 16-Year-Old Farmer’s Daughter Who is Making Big at FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023

Home

A 16-year-old, Sunelita Toppo, from Odisha has made her name in the international hall of fame with sheer determination and consistency. Read on to know her inspirational journey.

New names, new journeys surface as more and more stars get their due recognition. Another such name is of a teenage girl from Odisha, Sunelita Toppos. A 16-year-old, she is already an inspiration for many other girls willing to carve a future in the sports realm. This teenager’s story will give a bit of Chak Dw! India’s vibes. Yes, a talented player making it big in the world of hockey. This teenage sensation who has been turning heads for a while, is set to play as a forward for India in the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023, which will take place in Santiago, Chile. She is thrilled to have the chance to showcase her skills on the world stage.

Sunelita made her debut for the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team at the Junior Women’s Asia Cup in 2023. Despite being only 16 years old, she also received a call-up for the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp due to her excellent performance in 2023.

Inspiring Journey of Sunelita Toppo

From the marshes of Odisha to the green fields of the international stadium, Toppo has traversed an obstacle-ridden path. Sunelita, who was unfamiliar with the sport until she witnessed a few women playing it for the first time at a festival in her village, said speaking to IANS, “I developed a strong liking for the sport the moment I watched those women play. I expressed my desire to play to my father, and he introduced me to the coach from the nearby area.”

Sunelita began playing hockey at the SAI Training Centre (STC) in Sundargarh, which offers residential training and coaching in various sports, including hockey. Recalling the obstacles she faced, she said, “When I first started playing hockey, I did not have proper sticks. I had to resort to playing with bamboo sticks. However, later on, a relative came to my rescue with the necessary equipment after learning about my passion for hockey.”

In 2018, she suffered a shoulder injury, but her support staff helped her deal with it, and she learned how to adapt her game to prevent future injuries. She represented Odisha in the National Games in Gujarat in 2022, and following her impressive performance, she was selected for the National Camp.

“I feel honoured to be a part of the squad for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023. It will be a great opportunity for me to represent my country on the big stage. Our team comprises some of the best players who have performed exceptionally well over the past year. We have gained invaluable experience from competing in various tournaments, and we are confident that this will help us perform to the best of our abilities in the tournament,” she said.

With more stories like Toppo, several girls sitting in the rural dwelling dare to dream. Inspired by courage and determination, more and more people get the strength to pursue their aspirations. More power to Sunelita Toppo and all other like her.

