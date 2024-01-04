Home

Women

Meet Swati Mishra, ‘Ram Ayenge’ Bhajan Singer, Whose Melodious Tunes Left PM Modi Mesmerised and How

Meet Swati Mishra, ‘Ram Ayenge’ Bhajan Singer, Whose Melodious Tunes Left PM Modi Mesmerised and How

Swati Mishra, a young musician from Mumbai just made the headlines after Prime Minister Narendra Modi heard the melodious tunes and was left in awe.

Meet Swati Mishra, 'Ram Ayenge' Bhajan Singer, Whose Melodious Tunes Left PM Modi Mesmerised and How

Swati Mishra became an overnight sensation after her melodious tunes caught the eyes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The young singer’s ‘Ram Ayenge‘ bhajan was too beautiful and left the PM in awe. With the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya around the corner, Swati’s bhajan was taken as a way of welcoming the inauguration. PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “This devotional bhajan of Swati Mishra ji to welcome Shri Ram Lalla is mesmerising.”

Trending Now

You may like to read

Her music has now garnered immense love and is going viral on social media.

Who is Swati Mishra?

Based out of Mumbai, Swati Mishra lures hearts with her soulful voice, heartfelt music and wholesome lyrics. Mishra is a musician and singer who creates content on social media and has her own YouTube channel as well. She also works as a freelancer and has performed at different events as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swati Mishra✨ (@swatimishra476)

The multi-talented artist makes mellifluous song covers and also pens devotional music as well. She recently launched her latest song, ‘Janam bhoomi ke Laal Raam aaye hai ‘ and has even written the lyrics of the song herself.

Swati Mishra’s Soulful Ram Ayenge Bhajan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swati Mishra✨ (@swatimishra476)

While the Ram bhajan is now mustering views and support, it was released in October last year. The transcendental voice and song currently has over 44 million views and counting.

Apart from this, some of her covers of popular songs like Heeriye, Chaand Baaliyan, and Tere Vaste are among her top charts. Mishra also collaborates with other musicians and creators too.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.