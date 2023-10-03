Home

Meet Taylen Biggs, 10-Year-Old Influencer Who Makes Heads Turn With Her Sassiness at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Taylen Biggs is a 10-year-old fashionista who got seats to the hottest Balmain's show at the Paris Fashion Week. With confidence up her sleeve, she can slays all her interviews and how!

Two big bow-shaped buns, a white jacket and skirt, boots, a bag and saas in style, Taylen Biggs stole the limelight as she attended the Paris Fashion Week 2023. The 10-year-old influencer surely made heads turn as she arrived at the Fashion capital. Biggs was just another star added to the glitzy and glamorous streets of Paris. Wearing confidence up her sleeve, Biggs always leaves everyone with jaws-dropped.

Age is just a number and Biggs is a paragon of this phrase. This little fashionista has nearly 1.5 million followers on TikTok and over 385K followers on Instagram. Yes, you read that right.

MEET TAYLEN BIGGS, 10-YEAR-OLD FASHION INFLUENCER

Taylen attended at the Balmain’s show, one of the hottest tickets one can get during the fashion galore. She arrived in style, in a luxurious white skirt paired with a jacket, black boots and bag by Karl Lagerfeld and of course her favourite Vintage Frames shades.

However, this is not her first big appearance. Biggs also has walked the red carpets at the New York Fashion Week, MTV Music Awards, the Superbowl, a regular at New York and Miami fashion weeks, and she has been “writing her story” in Milan and Paris for the past few days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylen Biggs®️ (@taylenbiggs)

Taylen has interviewed stars like DJ Khalid, popstar Kali Uchis, American Football star Patrick Mahomes, and several other models, designers and fellow fashionistas.

“I love fashion and I love meeting new people and interviewing them and seeing what they have to say,” she told AFP. Taylen’s father, Josh Biggs, says he has given up his job as a construction contractor in Miami and now works full-time as his daughter’s assistant. “I travel with her everywhere she goes, I am her shadow,” he told AFP.

She landed her first gig as an 18-month-old baby. It was later spotted by the advertising industry and since then it has only been forward and upwards for little Taylen.

Have you scrolled her Insta yet? If not, do it right away and enjoy her clssy and sassy aura over social media!

