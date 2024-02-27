Home

Women

Meet Thekkada Bhavani Nanjugunda, India’s Skiing Sensation Breaking Boundaries With Three Gold Medals

Meet Thekkada Bhavani Nanjugunda, India’s Skiing Sensation Breaking Boundaries With Three Gold Medals

Thekkada Bhavani Nanjugunda from Karnataka has set her milestone as she clinched three back to back gold medals a t the ongoing Khelo India winter sports 2024.

Meet Thekkada Bhavani, India's Skiing Sensation Breaking Boundaries With Three Gold Medals

India is growing in sports for females. With more and more women making and breaking records, it is also allowing and inspiring more women to dare to dream for a future in sports. anpther name of the list is of thekkad Nanjugunda Bhavani. She is making India proud as he scored a hattrick in Nordic skiing of gold medals.

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavani Thekkada (Rachana) (@bhavanisnoweagle)

You may like to read

Meet Bhavani from Karnataka

Bhavani was born in the hills and since then has loved nothing but snow-capped peaks. She was born and raised in a Kodava family in Kodagu, also known as Coorg in Karnataka. But, her journey towards snow started when she first visited Kashmir as a kid. The snow sparked her fascination and there was no turning since then.

In one of her social media posts, Bhavani stated, “Surrounded by stunning hill stations, lush coffee plantations, and a rich history of my homeland. Coorg connected me to the mountains, while the Himalayas showed me my potential as a skier,” (sic)

she is the true embodiment of what pursuing dreams look like. As a teenager, she eventually embarked on a freezing winter course at the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling, in 2015, successfully summiting Renok peak.

For the first time in 2020, she took part in a cross-country race at Gulmarg. “I learned techniques while watching the Army teams,” said Bhavani, adding that the High Altitude Warfare School has been one of her greatest supports. She, reportedly, has her her rigorous year-round endurance training at home.

Bhavani’s Hall of Fame

This trailblazer skiier recently clinched three gold to her name in a hattrick at the Khelo India Winter Games. She is the first Indian woman to hold an international ski instructor certificate. Bhavani is also the first South Indian to represent India at FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2023 in Slovenia.

Dedication, resilience, arduousness, and discipline is what when combined brings out the best in people. She is very particular about her training and avoids missing day of practice.

Bhavani’ s journey started down south, but today she making a place for herself at the international level. Skiing with all her dedication, she is only snowballing one medal after another for the good. Undeterred by any ordeal, she continues to train and wishes to inspire more girls to envision a future in sports and have the courage and encouragement to pursue it.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.