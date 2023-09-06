Home

Meet Veerammal Amma, Tamil Nadu’s Oldest Serving Panchayat President at 89

Tamil Nadu's Arittapatti regions is lead by the oldest serving Panchayat President - Veerammal Amma. Here is her inspiring story and her secret to her amazing fitness!

There is no age bar to do what you love. There is no stopping when you know how you have to pursue your dreams. Similarly, this 89-year-old Panchayat President from Tamil Nadu keeps on going day in -day for the development of her village. Veerammal Amma, affectionately also called as, ‘Arittapatti Paati.’ Recently, IAS officer Supriya Sahu brought to light the inspiring story of Amma who is serving her village with much passion even at 89.

“Veerammal Amma, popularly known as “Arittapatti Paati’ the 89 years old Panchayat President of Arittapatti Panchayat is truly an inspiring woman. Fit as a fiddle she is the oldest Panchayat President in TN,” shared IAS Sahu.

Defying all stereotypes and breaking the glass ceiling in politics, Amma is a true believer of ancient practises. Her foundation of working stems from the idea os staying rooted to traditions.

Who is Veerammal Amma, Oldest Serving Panchayat President?

Speaking to the Panchayat President, IAS Sahu asked about her diet and fitness regime. To this she said that age-old practices is the key. Doing the everyday turmoil at 89 is not easy. Age-related factors affect health but for Amma, she knows how to keep herself fit and fine. A blend of simple, home-cooked traditional meals—centered around nutrient-rich millets—and an unceasing dedication to tending her agricultural field.

Veerammal Amma, popularly known as “Arittapatti Paati’ the 89 years old Panchayat President of Arittapatti Panchayat is truly an inspiring woman. Fit as a fiddle she is the oldest Panchayat President in TN. Her infectious smile & unbridled enthusiasm is so heatwarming. When I… pic.twitter.com/ol7M2tpqIr — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 30, 2023

The officer added, “Her infectious smile & unbridled enthusiasm is so heatwarming. When I asked her the secret of her fitness and positive attitude, she tells me it’s all about eating simple home cooked traditional meals like millets and working all day in her agricultural field. What an honour to meet her and discuss our plans for development of Arittapatti which is the first Bio Diversity Heritage Site in Madurai Tamil Nadu.”

Her village is home to several jain temples, Tamil Brahmi inscriptions from 2000 year old and is also the first biodiversity site in Madurai and Amma, is determined to make further developments and surely, there is no stopping her.

Internet Outpours Love and Admiration

Netizens are always quick to respond to such inspiring journeys and Amma’s story has garnered a bucket full of love and how!

One user said,” Special tribute & salutes to Verrammal Amma for her relentless and undaunted spirit.

May God bless her with lots of courage and strength to work forward…..”

Special tribute & salutes to Verrammal Amma for her relentless and undaunted spirit.

May God bless her with lots of courage and strength to work forward…..👍👍 — Thirak86 (@Thirak86) August 30, 2023

People appreciated Sahu’s gesture and also got inspired by Amma’s story.

Very Rare …to see..

She is the proven record of Women Empowerment. — Balasubramanian Krishnamoorthy (@MEKSONBALU15) August 30, 2023

“She is the proven record of Women Empowerment…,” commented another.

Should be an inspiration for the younger generation. — Fersos Daruwala (@goldchest4) August 30, 2023

‘Simple living is the best living always.” “Thank you very much for informing us about her. It’s an honour for us to know her through your post,” one user wrote. “You are truly blessed to meet her. Living example of simplicity,” wrote another.

If you ever stumble upon on Veerammal Amma, do have a chai pe charcha and to be noted, she takes her tea wth sugar!

