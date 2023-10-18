Home

Vijayalakshmi Ramanan, retired as a Wing Commander after serving in several wars. She was not just the first woman officer but also had to make her own uniform. Read on know her inspiring journey from Chennai to the battlefield.

Vijaylakshmi Ramanan, a name engraved in history, was the first woman officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF). Ramanan, broke glass ceiling when no one could have imagined too. She breathed her last on October 18, 2020 at the age of 96. She retired after climbing up the ladder as a Wing Commander. Today marks three years of her passing away.

She was a daughter of World War 1 veteran and and went on to become a health official in Chennai. Not just a doctor, she also designed the uniform for herself, and that too was not an easy road to weave through.

DR VIJAYALAKSHMI RAMANAN, AND INSPIRATION TO MANY

Ramanan was born on February 27, 1924, in Chennai. She completed her graduation from Madras Medical College in 1943 with an MD in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Excelling at her work, she joined the Indian Army in 1955 and it was nearly two decades later when she achieved this feat to become the first woman officer in IAF.

In one of her older interviews she spoke about work, how she traversed the trails of working in a uniform with strict code of ethics and more. She said, “For quite some years, I was the only lady officer in the Air Force. Initially, I was scared to work with men, but I was brave, and I thought to myself, I could face anything.”

VIJAYLAKSHMI’S CAREER

Being a doctor means reporting at any time of the day for emrgency, surgery etc. Be it day or middle of the night. “I had to always be prepared for an emergency. It did not matter…even if it was the dead of night. The moment I got the call, I would wait for the ambulance sent to pick me up. I hopped onto it and rushed to the location.”

She applied for army only after her husband pushed her to. But, inducting a woman officer was not the end, there were several other nitigrities that had to be looked into -something as basic as a uniform. Therefore, Ramanan took the task upon herself and designed a custom made saree made out of the “air force blues” and a tan blouse. This makeshift arrangement on her side became the standard Air Force uniform for women. In another interview, speaking about the uniforms, Vijayalakshmi said, “Mine was a peculiar case. I was inducted and got a Major’s rank. Other women officers in the Army and Navy wore pants. I wore a saree, but the sleeve was an issue. I could not work as a medical officer with full sleeves. After several correspondences with my headquarters, it was decided that the blouse will have 3/4th sleeves. That, too, was uncomfortable, especially when I had to deliver babies. I told them that I will roll up my sleeves like men and work.”

Ramanan, a pragmatic individual, also served in the wars of 1962, 1966 and 1971 with her medical assistance. Later, she started teaching about family planning to officers, taught genecology and more.

The government recognised her work towards children and women and conferred her with the Vishist Seva Medal. An all-rounder at heart, Vijaylkashmi was a trianed Carnatic musician and also worked at All India Radio.

