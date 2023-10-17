Home

Vinod Rai Gupta is India's Fourth Richest Woman. She along with her son Anil Rai Gupta are billionaires largely due to their holding in flagship Havells India.

In the world of business and wealth, there are stories that inspire, and then there are stories that redefine the narrative. Vinod Rai Gupta, the fourth richest woman in India according to Forbes, personifies the latter. Her journey from being the steward of a family legacy to becoming a prominent figure in India’s business landscape is a tale of determination, resilience, and a deep-rooted commitment to success.

In 1958, a visionary named Qimat Rai Gupta laid the foundation for what would later evolve into Havells India. A trailblazer in the field of electrical products, Qimat Rai Gupta sowed the seeds of an empire that would eventually illuminate homes, transform industries, and change the fortune of the Gupta family forever. It was in these early years that Vinod Rai Gupta began her journey as a silent partner, standing beside her husband and contributing her wisdom to the burgeoning enterprise. After Qimat’s demise due to cardiac arrest in 2o14, mother-son duo Vinod Rai Gupta and Anil Rai Gupta drew their fortune from their family’s majority holding in flagship Havells India and became billionaires.

Havells India, under the capable guidance of Anil Rai Gupta, the current CEO, started its journey as a modest trading company for electrical products. From these humble beginnings, it has transformed into a multifaceted conglomerate, producing everything from electrical and lighting fixtures to fans, refrigerators, and washing machines. Anil’s leadership and vision have been instrumental in the company’s incredible growth and diversification.

However, the heart and soul of Havells India, and the guardian of its legacy, is undoubtedly Vinod Rai Gupta. Her unwavering support and commitment to her late husband’s vision have not only kept the family fortune intact but have also helped it grow exponentially. Vinod’s remarkable journey from a supporting role to a leading figure in the Havells success story is a testament to her resilience and business acumen.

Havells has enlisted brand ambassadors who are iconic in their own right. Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, along with Bollywood’s dynamic duo, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, stand as the face of the brand. Their association is a reflection of Havells’ commitment to excellence and innovation.

Vinod Rai Gupta’s journey is not just a story of wealth, it’s a testament to the enduring power of family, dedication, and an unbreakable commitment to a shared vision.

Vinod Rai Gupta, Anil Rai Gupta & family’s net worth is $6.7 billion, as per Forbes.

About Havells:

Havells India Limited is a Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) Company with an extremely strong global presence. They have a wide spectrum of products, including Industrial and Domestic Circuit Protection Devices, Cables and wires, Motors, Fans, Modular Switches, Home Appliances, Air Conditioners, Electric Water Heaters, Power Capacitors, and Luminaires for Domestic, Commercial, and Industrial Applications.

The list of the richest women in India also includes the names of Savitri Jindal, Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, and Leena Tewari.

