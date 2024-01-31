Home

Yanung Jamoh hails from Arunachal and has been awarded the Padma Shri for her exceptional contribution in the field of medicine.

Meet Yanung Jamoh, Herbal Medicine Expert From Arunachal Who Preserved Traditional Healing Ways of Adi Tribe

Preserving age old traditions is not easy but it is not even impossible. Often, with rite of passage, things get filtered out in the process of creating the younger generations. It takes lot of effort and time to do so. Yanung Jamoh has been doing it for the past three decades. Yanung Jamoh Lego of Arunachal Pradesh, who has revived the traditional healing practices of the Adi community, has been chosen for the Padma Shri award this year. Hailing from the state’s East Siang district, the 58-year-old woman is a former deputy director in the state agriculture department.

“I have been treating patients for the last 30 years. I am very happy to be honoured with this prestigious award. At first, I could not believe it,” Lego told PTI from Pasighat.

A proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh! Heartiest congratulations to Ms Yanung Jamoh Lego on getting the prestigious Padma Shri award. Hailing from the Adi tribe in East Siang, Ms Lego is a herbal medicine expert who, despite challenges, has devoted her life to the revival of the… pic.twitter.com/aTZnAKrli7 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 26, 2024

She revived the traditional system of treatment in the state particularly in the Siang belt. Congratulating her on getting the award, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said it is a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh.

“Hailing from the Adi tribe in East Siang, Ms Lego is an herbal medicine expert who, despite challenges, has devoted her life to the revival of the lost traditional healing system of our state. May you continue your exceptional work,” Khandu posted on X.

Lego said profit-making has never been her motive as she gets pleasure by helping patients at the herbal clinic she operates near here. The Adi community member also runs a YouTube channel on which she uploads videos on herbal medicine.

The Adi community people resides mainly in East Siang, Upper Siang, Siang and in parts of Lower Dibang Valley districts of the northeastern state

The Adi community people resides mainly in East Siang, Upper Siang, Siang and in parts of Lower Dibang Valley districts of the northeastern state