Meet Yogita Raghuvanshi, Lawyer-Turned-Truck Driver Fighting Gender Stereotypes And Corruption at State Borders

Yogita Raghuvanshi is a qualified lawyer who is well-known as India's first woman truck driver. Her story demonstrates how one can succeed despite obstacles if they are determined and confident in themselves.

Yogita Raghuvanshi became the first female truck driver in India after getting her license in 2006. She was a competent attorney who took to the road to take care of her family. She recently made waves with her speech at the Highway Heroes by a significant transporters organization, AITWA in the presence of special secretary (logistics), Sumita Dawra. Yogita blatantly spoke about the corruption and harassment that drivers face on the road. “RTOs don’t get paid by the government and run their households with income from drivers, ”

Who is Yogita Raghuvanshi, Lawyer Turned Truck Driver?

Yogita Raghuvanshi defied the odds to become the first woman to drive a truck in a male-dominated zone. Raghuvanshi, who is from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has travelled for over 15 years. During this period, she travelled more than half of the country while taking care of her two children.

Yogita has degrees in law and business, while she also worked at a salon and a course in dress design. She was content being a wife and mother till her husband suggested she pursue a career in law. However, she was not able to earn much and had to take up driving after the death of her husband to look after her kids.

How Yogita Raghuvanshi is Making The Odds Meet?

Yogita Raghuvanshi’s story is one of courage and fortitude. She made the 1,100-mile journey from Bhopal to Hyderabad in only three days. She revealed that she frequently encountered rude remarks, threatening looks, and other issues. Yogita Raghuvanshi said, “I made the decision to overcome those difficulties, continue on, and build a brighter future for my family and myself.”

Yogita Raghuvanshi’s career started with hateful looks, but she quickly learned to forge her own path and is now a confident, powerful woman working in an industry that is predominately male. Her life story acts as an inspiration for many people who encounter challenges on their way to achievement.

