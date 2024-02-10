Home

Meet Zheng Xiang Xiang, Chinese Influencer Who Earns Rs 120 Crore a Week With 3-second Product Reviews

With more than 5 million followers on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, Zheng has established a unique yet quickest online business. She does extremely short promotional videos and earns a whopping Rs 120 crore a week.

People around the world engage in daily video creation, sharing their content on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook in pursuit of views and followers. These platforms not only serve as creative outlets but also as significant sources of revenue globally. While only a few of them become hugely successful and go on to earn millions. In the era of highly popular social media influencers, Zheng Xiang Xiang stands as a trailblazer.

With more than 5 million followers on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, Zheng has established a unique yet quickest online business. She does extremely short promotional videos and earns a whopping Rs 120 crore a week. How? Let’s find out!

During Zheng’s live stream, her assistant presents her with a variety of products, each receiving a mere 3 seconds of screen time. She quickly opens the boxes and shows the products to the audience and discards it, moving on to the next one. Additionally, she does not take any time extensively explain the product extensively. Xiang just displays the item, mentions its price, and moves on to the next one. Her lightning-fast spelling technique has garnered massive popularity and has reflected in her monetary growth as well.

Zheng Xiang Xiang’s Success Mantra

As per Gulf News, Xiang has been live streaming since 2017 and she went viral last November. With more than a million followers, she is currently a well-known figure in the Douyin e-commerce industry. Known as ‘e-commerce live streaming’, the phenomenon started in China in 2016 and is extremely popular now. Also, most of her products showcased are priced below 10 yuan (about Rs 116). This means that she has managed to sell approximately ten million units in one week to have earned 100 million yuan (about Rs 116 crore)

Xiang’s way of advertising the products is not only short but also unconventional. Her minimalist approach to selling has truly set her apart from other online businesses. Users on the internet feel that her idea of selling feels more authentic and trustworthy than other branded content pulled by the high-paid influencers in the country. Zheng Xiang Xiang’s approach to captivating viewers’ attention within such a short timeframe is undoubtedly a key factor in her success.

