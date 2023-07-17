Menopause Diet: 5 Must-Have Foods For Women Going Through This Phase

Home

Some aging and menopause-related risk factors and symptoms are inescapable. However, certain diseases that could arise during or after menopause might be avoided or made easier with adequate eating.

Menopause Diet: During the transition to menopause and beyond, the hormone estrogen begins to decline, disrupting your normal cyclical patterns of estrogen and progesterone. Declining estrogen levels negatively impact your metabolism, potentially leading to weight gain. These changes may also affect your cholesterol levels and how your body digests carbs. Nutritionist Leema Mahajan said, “Diet plays a huge role in women’s health during menopause and pre-menopause, there are foods that can help reduce many uncomfortable symptoms like hot flashes, low mood, and dryness.” The nutritionist shares a list of five foods for women during menopause.

5 FOODS FOR WOMEN NEARING THEIR MENOPAUSE

Flaxseed: Eating 2 tbsp of flaxseeds helps reduce the intensity and frequency of hot flashes a common symptom of menopause. Pomegranate Seeds: Rich in nutrients and antioxidants, It helps women with hot flashes and vaginal dryness, and discomfort. Pomegranate helps retain vitality in vaginal tissues. Consume Good Mood Food: Common symptoms of menopause are irritability, depression, anxiety, and mood swings. Foods rich in omega-3 and b vitamins are mood enhancers. Omega 3 sources are salmon, tuna, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds. Vitamin B sources include lean meat, egg, yogurt, leafy greens, and whole grains. Calcium-Rich Foods: Foods like broccoli, almonds, dairy, and ragi are great sources of calcium. During the menopausal years, the risk for osteoporosis increases significantly due to the decline in estrogen leading to weak bones. Can consider taking a calcium supplement after discussing it with your doc and also ensure that you are not deficient in Vitamin D as it’s also important for calcium absorption. Unprocessed Soy Food: Isoflavones are the phytoestrogen compound found in soy, there are

various that show that phytoestrogen has a negative effect on the body and there are studies that show numerous benefits as well but those studies talk about including unprocessed soy products in moderation. Such as edamame, tempeh, tofu, and soybeans (not soyabean oil).

Load up on fruits and vegetables, weight gain is another common symptom of menopause to manage that you can add low calories and nutritionally dense fruits and vegetables. The best source of micronutrients is fresh fruits, also add cruciferous vegetables to your diet at this time as they are particularly high in phytoestrogens DIM.

Following a healthy, well-balanced diet is a good idea in general, but it’s especially true for women who are nearing or have just passed through menopause.

