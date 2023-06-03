Home

Menopause Symptoms: 7 Ways to Reduce The Affect of Menopause Naturally

Menopause Symptoms: When a woman has gone 12 months without a period and is not pregnant or ill, menopause has set in.

Menopause Symptoms: Your menstrual cycle comes to an end during the perimenopausal phase, or menopause. You may experience menopause when you have gone 12 months without having a period in your 40s or 50s. Women might have various indications and signs, including variations in menstruation. It’s likely that before your periods finish, there will be some irregularity. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Menopause symptoms are no joke: they include annoying or life-disturbing hot flashes, the risk of brittle bones, nightly sleep interruptions, plus anxiety. Though its symptoms can be difficult to deal with, eating the right diet and exercising regularly may help alleviate and prevent them.” The expert further shares ways to reduce the symptoms of menopause.

7 NATURAL WAYS TO REDUCE MENOPAUSE SYMPTOMS

Eat foods rich in Calcium and Vitamin D Check your body composition Exercise regularly Eat a protein-rich diet. Drink enough water Fix your meal timings Eat more foods that are high in phytoestrogens like soya beans, tofu, flaxseeds, linseeds, sesame seeds, beans

A woman’s life is vital throughout the menopause. It signals the end of her menstrual periods and stops her from procreating. A woman may experience several physical, psychological, and hormonal changes during this period.

Try out the aforementioned advice to make your life through menopause and thereafter simpler and more pleasurable.

