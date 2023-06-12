Home

Women

Menstrual Cycle Awareness: 5 Expert-Backed Tips to Help Your Teen During The Onset of Her Period

Menstrual Cycle Awareness: 5 Expert-Backed Tips to Help Your Teen During The Onset of Her Period

Menstrual Cycle Awareness: It is essential to educate and enlighten your children about the menstrual process so that they can feel more confident.

Menstrual Cycle Awareness: 5 Expert-Backed Tips to Help Your Teen During The Onset of Her Period

Menstrual Cycle Awareness: Every female experiences a number of physical and emotional changes during adolescence that are brought on by puberty. Menarche, or the start of monthly bleeding, is a part of the same. You should start the conversation about menstruation if your daughter hasn’t been asking many questions. Don’t assume she is aware since the information she obtains from other sources might be false and untrustworthy. Even if the situation is unique for the person, the child’s mother must follow some guidelines and precautions to ensure a smooth menstrual cycle.

A mother’s strategy should be to stabilize her daughter with the normalcy surrounding menstruation by being informed of accurate medical facts, passing it on to the daughter, and dispelling myths about it. In one of her Instagram posts, Menstrual Cycle Coach Jema Lee offered suggestions for raising teenagers’ knowledge of menstrual cycles.

You may like to read

HOW TO DISCUSS THE MENSTRUAL CYCLE WITH YOUR TEEN?

Be Honest: It’s not about ‘having the talk’. Be transparent and open about all of their questions. Create a safe space to ask questions. Early Body Conversations: Start body talk conversations from a young age. If you already have a teen or tween, start a conversation about their body. Learn More Yourself: Discover the cycle for yourself as a parent (father or mother). Self-knowledge is also an important aspect of wise parenting. Educate yourself first regarding the menstrual process and then teach your children. Celebrate Their Menarche Transition: A dinner date, a special day together, a menstrual gift bag, a ritual celebration with dance and chanting, getting ears pierced etc. Make it celebrated! Be Prepared: Help them be prepared. Get them a menstrual bag, ask them what menstrual products they’d like to explore and stock them up on menstrual underwear.

The males in the household need to be aware of how their daughter is affected by period-related changes as well. Your daughter will be able to deal with her periods normally rather than regard them as a taboo subject. The embarrassment that the males could otherwise experience if kept in the dark about your daughter’s periods is eliminated if you keep them in the loop.

All moms may be a little more sensitive to the suffering their daughters could experience through trying times.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Women News on India.com.