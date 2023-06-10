Menstrual Health: How to Track Irregularities in Your Period Cycle?

Home

Menstrual Health: The menstrual cycle or period is a natural biological process that happens in females. It is a series of changes that occurs in your body to prepare for a possible pregnancy and involves an interplay of hormones like estrogen and progesterone. The menstrual cycle can cause mood changes, exhaustion, bloating, breast soreness, and acne, among other symptoms. Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is the term for these symptoms, which might disrupt your everyday routine. When menstruation begins, PMS symptoms often start to lessen.

WHAT IS THE NORMAL MENSTRUAL CYCLE?

A normal menstrual cycle is about 28 days long and has four main phases. The length of the menstrual cycle may be longer or shorter in some women. In a woman’s reproductive system, a typical menstrual cycle consists of four distinct phases: the follicular phase, the ovulation phase, the luteal phase, and the menstrual phase.

Did you know that menstrual cycles can be altered by several forms of birth control, including intrauterine devices (IUDs) and extended-cycle birth control tablets?

HOW TO TRACK IRREGULARITIES IN YOUR MENSTRUAL CYCLE?

A typical menstrual cycle lasts around 28 days and is regulated by the peaks and valleys of hormones.

Keep a record of how much you are bleeding. Is it heavier or lighter than usual? How frequently should you replace your pads or tampons? Do you have any recent bleeding?

Describe any menstrual pain you experience. Do you experience more discomfort than usual? It is normal to have some discomfort or cramps throughout your period.

Have your mood or behaviour changed recently? Around the time you became aware of changes in your periods, did anything new occur?

Important reproductive health markers include constant cycle length, regular cycle length, typical bleeding patterns, little pain and discomfort, and stable mood and energy levels. It is important to pay attention to any persistent variations from these indicators since they may point to underlying medical conditions that need to be treated.

