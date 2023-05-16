Home

Women

Menstrual Hygiene: 4 Side Effects of Not Paying Attention To Proper Menstruation Practises

Menstrual Hygiene: 4 Side Effects of Not Paying Attention To Proper Menstruation Practises

Poor menstrual hygiene can cause serious discomfort to our bodies. From infection to diseases, a lot can happen when period practices are not paid attention to.

Menstrual hygiene: What happens when period hygiene is not paid enough attention? (Freepik)

Period cycles can be a lot. From cramps to mood swings, there is a lot that happens over seven days, every month. Some people take medicines, while some have their diets altered because of it. But one thing that every woman must practise is looking into their hygiene. Menstrual hygiene is as important as maintaining a daily cleanliness in your homes. changing sanitary pads time to time, using the right material to maintaining self hygiene practises, routine on period days can speak a lot about individual’s health. While this seems to be monthly ‘shenanigans’, if not considered properly, they might as well have certain side effects. Yes, it may adversely affect our bodies.

Unhygienic practices during menstruation have been reported, including use of unhygienic material for the absorption of blood and altered bathing practices. In India, between 43 per cent and 88 per cent of girls wash and reuse cotton cloths rather than use disposable pads.

You may like to read

4 Side Effects of Poor Menstrual Hygiene

Yeast Infection – Yeast infection is a fungal disease caused by candida albicans. Vagina has its own biome with good bacteria to maintain the balance so when you are low on immunity, fungus strikes and out grows the rest of the organisms, leading to an infection. This condition can get worse if you are following unhealthy menstrual hygiene practices. Fungal Infection: Many women suffer from fungal infections. Symptoms include vaginal itching, burning sensation, irritation, white discharge and sometimes inflammation. Not changing sanitary napkins from time to time or even using dirty sanitary napkins can invite fungal infections Urinary tract infection (UTI) – It is the most common type of infectious disease. UTI’s are believed to be among the most common forms of infection in girls and women of menstruating age and this is held to be due to unhygienic practices. Bacterial Vaginosis – Alteration in the pH balance of vaginal secretions can occur, which can lead to a change in the natural flora. A high pH level can provide an ideal environment for unhealthy bacteria to breed if menstrual hygiene is not practised. There’s a delicate balance of good and bad bacteria that live in the vagina. If this balance is hampered, it can cause bacterial vaginosis.

So, ladies, while this is some generic information, it is best to always consult a doctor for better advice. Also, do not forget o start with good menstrual practises!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.