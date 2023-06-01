Home

Mental Health Tips For Women: 5 Ways to Enhance Peace in Your Relationship

Mental Health Tips For Women: In order to combat mental health, it is crucial for women to prioritize self-care and implement strategies that foster a feeling of fulfilment and belonging.

Mental Health Tips For Women: Our society has conditioned us to view women as the foundation of a happy home through daily soups and Bollywood movies idealizing the sassy girl in private and a doting daughter-in-law, a mother who is only a giver and a supernatural woman who never burns out (oops, is that possible?), a strong-headed lady who fine tunes work-family balance, and glorifying that sacrifice is the highest virtue of being a woman. India.com got in touch with Ms Aakriti Sethi, emotional, wellness coach at Inner Verse Wellness regarding women’s mental health during a relationship. The expert reveals that so many women get consumed by these faltered expectations that they lose their confidence and wonder who they really are and what they really want.

5 WAYS TO ENHANCE YOUR MENTAL HEALTH IN A RELATIONSHIP

1. Accepting Yourself To Evolve From Within The magic of accepting yourself is a constant practice. Take out your journal and write about the following:

What are five things that I like about myself?

What do I resent but can’t find it difficult to say ‘No’ to?

When I compare myself to other people, what are the parameters, and where did I learn that from?

How would my life be different if I didn’t know about these parameters that draw me to comparison?

Who in my life do I accept completely? What is so unique about this person that I don’t judge and accept them unconditionally?

How will others perceive me When I start accepting myself completely?

What is one consistent practice that can help me to stay on this journey of accepting myself the way I am?

These are your cues to embrace every part of yourself – the good and the not-so-good parts. Only when we accept ourselves do we step into our authenticity, which allows us to witness the change for self-growth.

2. Assertive Communication: Assertiveness is ‘the quality of being self-assured and confident without being aggressive, passive, or passive-aggressive.’ The ability to confidently & unapologetically express your needs and wants while holding a respectful space for opinions and disagreements. Valuing yourself is not a gift but something you inherently deserve. Use ‘I’ statements to express your feelings and suffice them with your need and possible options to receive them.

3. Learn Ways to Regulate Your Nervous System: Regulating our nervous system reduces the chances of stress and helps us better manage our intense emotions and triggers. Intentional acts done daily with an intention to nourish yourself is a ‘must have’, be it- Mindfulness, Yoga, Meditation, Sunlight Exposure, Workout routines, Art, Music, Jumping On The Trampoline, Dance, Digital Detox, Cuddling A Pet, Spirituality, Deep Breathing, Nature Walks, Star Gazing or engaging in any hobby Lifestyle shifts can enhance your immune system and help your body navigate stressors with kindness and ease.

4. Build Your Community and Support System: Thrive on your girl’s tribe! Nurture relationships with friends, family, or support groups that provide understanding and empathy. Engaging in meaningful connections, especially in activities you enjoy, allows women to share meaningful connections, and shared experiences, seek guidance, and gain perspectives on managing life stressors. Go, join that cycling group, the dance class, the art house, the pottery workshop, the book club, the horse-riding club, the ‘kitty’ group, the community circle whatever resonates with you at that moment. And know, it’s okay to try a couple of things to know what really strikes your interest.

5. Seek Professional Medical Help: Know it’s okay to seek medical help for mental health issues. Drop your hesitations to visit a psychiatrist if the mental health concerns last over at least two weeks and hinder your daily functioning. Psycho-educating yourself can enable you to gain insight into the concerns and facilitate productive ways of management. Whenever you are ready, you may consider sharing your journey of what helped you with others and dropping the stigma around mental health concerns.

Channelizing our authentic inner selves needs us to show up authentically, which may require peeling off several layers of stereotypical conditioning. Taking intentional small steps and reflecting on your big-little decisions with compassion can go a long way.

