Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz Talks About Pregnancy at Length, ‘Hopeless, Guilt…’ – Check Post!

Ileana D'Cruz shares another heartwarming, pregnancy-related post on her Instagram handle but this time it talks about literally everything - Read here:

Ileana D’Cruz is busy embracing the joys that come with becoming a mother. The ‘Rustom’ star has been sharing her journey with her fans and followers on social media. Ever since she announced her pregnancy, many people are curious to learn about the father. However, Ileana chose to keep her life private and dropped lovely photos. Post her babymoon photos, she treated her fans with a hazy photo of a mysterious man and talked about pregnancy at length. The post has garnered immense love from her friends and family.

The caption on Ileana D’Cruz’s latest post read, “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing… I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow – I get to meet you soon – and then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They’re overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless.”

She continued, “And there’s tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down.

I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I’m not strong enough… And I don’t know what kind of mother I will be. I really don’t.

All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already I could explode. And for now – I think that’s enough.”

“And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore♥️✨ (sic), ” Ilena concluded.

Ileana D’Cruz’s Latest Post About Pregnancy:

Why is it necessary for a woman to get married before having children? The problem that’s troubling our society is that Ileana hasn’t disclosed who the child’s father is. She cannot afford to deviate from the patriarchal standards of acceptable social behaviour since she is a woman.

What are your thoughts on Ileana D’Cruz’s latest post?

