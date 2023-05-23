Home

Mrunal Thakur‘s latest post on Instagram has once again made noise on Instagram. The ‘national crush’ of India dropped a rather unusual video on her social media where she not only flaunts her boss lady outfit but gives it an anime touch. The ‘Sita Ramam‘ actress was dressed in a powerful brown-coloured oversize trench coat, shirt and trousers after her jaw-dropping debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera. She finished her look with a messy bun, uber-cool sunglasses and quirky earrings. In the video, Mrunal Thakur flaunted her killer looks amidst the anime version of herself. She captioned the video, “My kinda day-dreaming.”

Mrunal Thakur’s video went viral in no time and fans hailed her ‘wonder woman’ in the comment section. Her fans dropped fire and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “❤️❤️Papa ki pari toh universe ki queen ban gayi love you mrunali mam…😍😍 .” Another user wrote, “That anime version of you is just❤️❤️❤️😍😍.” The third user said, “Biggest biggest fan of u ❤️….you are true inspiration of Beauty sensational class girl in this era ❤️❤️.” Many users also found her look bossy and labelled her ‘detective,’ in the comment section.

Earlier Mrunal Thakur ate and left no crumbles at Cannes 2023 with her spot-on looks. First, she wore Falguni Shane Peacock’s embellished saree gown followed by an ivory dress attached with a hood by Anamika Khanna and then a bold sequin white gown with cut-outs by Falguni Shane Peacock, again. Ahead of her much-awaited debut at Cannes 2023, Mrunal Thakur said, “I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer.”

