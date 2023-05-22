Home

Women

Mrunal Thakur’s BTS Video From Cannes 2023 Reminds Fans of Modern-Day Bahus in Indian TV Series

Mrunal Thakur’s BTS Video From Cannes 2023 Reminds Fans of Modern-Day Bahus in Indian TV Series

Mrunal Thakur has once again made waves with her latest post on social media but this time it's 'beaming with divine energy.'

Mrunal Thakur‘s social media game is ahead of several celebs in B’town. The actress who is often termed a ‘national crush,’ is one of the celebs who walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera. The ‘Sita Ramam‘ star has easily ignited the internet with her sense of style, whether it be in her mesmerizing combination of a transparent swimsuit harmoniously combined with a shimmering jacket and sheer slacks or her stunning beauty in a magnificent Indian dress.

Mrunal Thakur flooded her Instagram with breathtaking photos from the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes in Cannes. She has now dropped a BTS video of herself getting ready in that white hooded couture for the grand film festival at French Riveria. She captioned the video, “Beaming with divine energy✨.”

You may like to read

Watch Mrunal Thakur’s BTS Video From Cannes 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Trending Now

Mrunal Thakur’s fans swamped the comment section with love and appreciation. Many users dropped fire emojis. Her fans also drew parallels from her journey as a TV actor and wrote, “Modern-day bahu, undoubtedly.” Another user wrote, ” When TV serial bahu goes modern.” On social media, the typically subdued TV bahus—who are typically seen wearing sarees or anarkalis—show off their glamorous avatars. Many users share their photos to be visible in the public eye long after their show has ended, while others love to flaunt their ‘real side’ with their fans and followers. However, their efforts frequently draw criticism from people who are unable to embrace them in their “modern” incarnation.

Mrunal Thakur made her third appearance at the French Rivera wearing a striking ivory dress. Her head was covered with an attached veil, which was an uneven Anamika Khanna design. Mrunal violates accepted fashion standards, winning over hearts and receiving a ton of affection from followers all around the world. Mrunal exuded a dreamlike appearance that won hearts with her perfectly coiffed eyebrows and eyes highlighted by mascara-coated lashes. Her great taste was displayed by the conscious decision to sweep her hair back, which made the ensemble the focal point.

What are your thoughts on Mrunal Thakur’s look from Cannes 2023?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES