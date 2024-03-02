Home

Navjot Kaur Makes History as First ‘Punjabi Kudi’ to Represent New Zealand at Miss World 2024

Navjot Kaur, a 27-year-old ex-police officer, is all set to represent New Zealand at the prestigious Miss World competition in India.

27-year-old Navjot Kaur is gearing up for a tremendous journey as she prepares to represent her country New Zealand at the prestigious Miss World 2024. The former police officer originally belongs to Jalandhar, Punjab, as her parents hail from India. Kaur’s enthusiasm to explore new fields ultimately led her to witness the world of beauty pageants, prompting her to resign from her position as an officer in South Auckland.

Kaur was born and raised in New Zealand, where she was brought up by her single mother alongside her 2 sisters. After completing graduation from the University of Auckland, she became a front-line police officer. However, later she transitioned into becoming a personal trainer and real estate agent.

PUNJAB’S NAVJOT KAUR TO REPRESENT NZ AT MISS WORLD 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navjot Kaur (@navjot___kaur_____)

NAVJOT KAUR’S INSPIRATION TO BE A MISS WORLD 2024

Navjot Kaur’s passion in life is giving back to the community, which truly believes that the Miss World New Zealand platform will allow her the opportunity to do so. She has also become a Kidscan ambassador, a charitable organization that works to support children affected by various programs, such as providing food, clothing, education or other essential services. She is looking forward to associating with the charity upon her return to India.

Navjot Kaur truly admires former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, lauding her strength and confidence. She also draws inspiration from the iconic Miss World title holders such as Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra. Kaur truly believes that authenticity and kindness are the qualities that people can resonate with Miss World Winner.

MISS WORLD 2024

After 28 years, the much-awaited 71st Miss World pageant is set to take place in India. The month-long “Beauty with a Purpose” event, which kicked off on February 20 with an opening ceremony, is about to reach its last leg with an incredible grand finale. The winner of Femina Miss India World 2022, Sini Shetty, will represent India with pride at the prestigious pageant, which will include competitors from 120 different countries.

