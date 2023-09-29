Home

Oh Shoot! Meet The 6 Women Shooters Who Made History at Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Rhthym Sangwan won gold in the women's 25 m pistol competition. Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik, and Ashi Chouksey won silver in the women's 50 m Rifle 3P competition

Asian Games 2023: Team India has so far brought the nation 27 medals in total. Indian women shooters made history with their phenomenal achievement at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. On September 27, 2023, Wednesday, women shooters bagged gold and silver at the rifle event in addition to two women shooters turned finalists at the individual shooting tournament.

Indian Women Shooters Make The Country Proud:

A brilliant morning from the shooting range so far with a Gold Medal in the 25M Pistol Women’s Team and a Silver in the Women’s 50M 3P Team event confirmed. 2 shooters make it to the individual finals in each event. Finals starting soon! #IndiaAtAG22 #Cheer4india — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) September 27, 2023

MEET THE GOLDEN TRIO FROM THE SHOOTING RANGE

The combination of Manu Bhaker (21), Esha Singh (18), and Rhythm Sangwan (19) won gold in the women’s 23 m pistol shooting competition with a combined score of 1759. They are regarded as a tough trio to watch out for on the international scene. South Korea’s team won bronze with a score of 1742, while China, the host nation, earned silver with a score of 1756.

Indian Women Shooters Win Gold at 23m Shooting Competition:

🇮🇳’s GOLDEN TRIO STRIKES AGAIN🥇 Huge congratulations to @realmanubhaker @singhesha10 @SangwanRhythm on clinching GOLD in the Women’s 25m Pistol team event with an impressive combined score of 1759 👏 This sensational #TOPScheme shooting trio has consistently made waves at both… pic.twitter.com/GwnsGzGB3d — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 27, 2023

Manu Bhaker, one of India’s best shooters, won the qualification round with a score of 590. The game was won by 21-year-old Bhaker, the youngest gold medallist for India, who also shot nine 10s and one 9, continuing her dominance in the competition’s qualification rounds. Esha Singh finished fifth with a score of 586, while Rhythm Sangwan finished seventh with a score of 583. Sangwan, however, was disqualified since each nation is only permitted to send two shooters to the finals.

MEET THE SILVER TRIO FROM THE SHOOTING RANGE

The winning trio of Sift Kaur Samra (age 22), Ashi Chouksey (age 21), and Manini Kaushik (age 22) demonstrated impressive skills in a hotly contested women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions competition at the Asian Games. They finished second in the competition with a total score of 1764 in the qualification round, winning silver for their nation.

Indian Women Shooters Win Silver at 50m Rifle 3 Positions Competition:

🥈🇮🇳 Team India Shines Bright 🇮🇳🥈 Incredible marksmanship on display! 🎯👏 Congratulations to our phenomenal trio, @SiftSamra, Manini Kaushik, and Ashi Chouksey, on their stellar performance in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Team event! 🥈👩🎯 Very well done, girls!!… pic.twitter.com/wTC9e3XwVz — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 27, 2023

Sift Kaur Samra earned the second spot and qualified for the finals with a remarkable score of 594. Ashi Chouksey earned the sixth spot with a score of 590, while Manini Kaushik also gave it her all, placing 19th overall with a 570 score.

Congratulations to all the winners of the Asian Games 2023!

