Onam 2023: The Origin of Kasavu Saree And Why Do We Wear This Stunning Drape During The 10-Day Festival in Kerala?

Kerala sarees, sometimes referred to as Kasavu sarees, are a representation of Keralan heritage and culture. Due to their organic colours and gold border, these sarees are one of a kind.

Onam 2023: The Kerala saree, sometimes referred to as the Kasavu saree, is a customary outfit worn at celebrations. Its elaborate gold or zari borders give it a particular elegance despite its typical white or cream colour. The saree’s immaculate white colour connotes ideas of simplicity, and peace, while the lavish gold border represents opulence.

Women dress in these traditional white and gold sarees during the auspicious Onam festival, symbolizing these values as they pay respect to Lord Vishnu’s Vamana Avatar, said to have blessed Kerala during this festive season.

HOW KASAVU SAREES REPRESENT KERALA IN ALL ITS GLORY?

The zari utilized in the border of the Kerala sari is what is referred to as kasavu, not the sari itself. It is the name of a substance that is employed in manufacturing. As a result, a kasavu mundu is what is created when kasavu is incorporated into the mundu (dhoti).

The golden borders of the saree, which reflect the sun’s rays and evoke memories of Kerala landscapes, contrast with the white colour of the saree, which is thought to represent nature’s pristine and undisturbed beauty. Together, the saree honours the area’s luxuriant foliage and abundant natural beauty.

KERALA SAREE AND ITS CULTURE SIGNIFICANCE

Kerala’s traditional kasavu sari stands out for its beauty and aesthetic restraint in a nation filled with a wide variety of designs and vibrant colours. However, its straightforward exterior belies a rich cultural history and distinctive design.

In the past, the Kasavu threads were made of pure gold and stood for elegance, success, and fortune. However, when gold grew rare and more costly, craftspeople started combining gold and copper-coated silver threads, giving the sarees their distinctive golden tint while also making them more cost-effective.

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO MAKE KASAVU SAREE?

Did you know that it takes around three to five days to complete a basic kasavu saree with a simple border? It takes longer for those with heavier work and patterns. The price of the sarees is determined by the length of time required for manufacture as well as the amount of gold used in the zari or kasavu.

The Kerala saree has gained popularity in modern times, not just in Kerala but also throughout India and internationally. A wide variety of Kerala sarees are available, with costs varied according to the material, pattern, and craftsmanship.

